Loy Krathong in Bangkok: Proof of vaccination or ATK test required

Those in Bangkok celebrating Loy Krathong tomorrow will need to abide by “new normal” measures which include showing proof of vaccination or taking a rapid antigen test to enter venues approved to hold the celebrations. All visitors must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 vaccine or test negative for Covid-19 within the past 72 hours.

There will be two main locations in the capital Bangkok for the festival, according to Deputy Governor Kriangyod Sudlapa, with 30 other public parks throughout the city to welcome festival-goers from 5 pm onwards under the Covid-19 Free Setting and Universal measures such as social distancing, washing hands, checking temperature, and wearing face masks.

The first location will be under the Rama 8 Bridge, with the event running from 5pm to 10pm which will have the feel of an old-fashioned market, with local products from 50 Bangkok districts for sale and traditional performances.

The Ong Ang Canal, on other hand, will celebrate the festival Friday to Sunday, starting at 5pm where traditional music and dance will be performed, as well as a mini-concert by Thai rapper “Wonderframe” and street acts. More locations including Damrong Sathit Bridge, Phanuphan Bridge, Han Bridge, Bophitphimuk Bridge, Osathanond Bridge, and Chao Phraya Sky Park will be added to the festival event.

To avoid overcrowding, each location will limit the number of guests to one per four square meters and there will be food kiosks and retailers with no eating places.

Fireworks and sky lanterns are not permitted to be sold or used. Any venue that intends to utilize fireworks must first obtain permission from the district administration.

Instead of polystyrene foam, residents are encouraged to use krathongs (floating baskets) made from natural materials, such as banana leaves, banana trunks, or bread to reduce the waste, according to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The BMA had gathered 492,537 krathongs last year, including 474,806 composed of natural materials (96.4%) and 17,731 constructed of foam (3.6%). The total numbers gathered in 2020 were down from 502,024 the year before.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World