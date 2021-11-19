Connect with us

Thailand

Government to expedite the revision of the civil partnership bill for same-sex couples

Luke Albers

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Wikimedia Commons
image
image

Following a court ruling on marriage that was seen as a setback for same-sex couples, the Thai government is now expediting the revision of draft law on civil partnerships. Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krae-ngam says the law will protect the rights of all genders, according to the Bangkok Post.

Wednesday the Constitutional Court upheld the language in Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code that defined marriage as being between “a man and a woman.” Activists had petitioned the Court to review the law, saying that it violated the Thai Constitution under Sections 25, 26 and 27 of the code, all guarantee equal rights to every citizen. According to the Bangkok Post, Section 77 calls for laws to be repealed or revised if they are obsolete or pose an impediment to people’s livelihoods.

Activists have been pushing for the government to change the language to allow marriage between two people, regardless of gender. While the government has been drafting a law for civil partnerships, it isn’t legally marriage and doesn’t have the same benefits.

While the Court ruled that the language in Section 1448 is constitutional, it recommended that the government should make a law that explicitly protects the rights of all Thais, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. Wissanu said that civil partnership bill revision is now being expedited.

Many LGBT+ activists say that keeping same-sex marriage illegal is hypocritical under a constitution that is supposed to ensure equality for all, reports the Post. A big rally is planned for November 28 to bring awareness to the issue.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-11-19 17:12
47 minutes ago, Thaiger said: While the government has been drafting a law for civil partnerships, it isn’t legally marriage and doesn’t have the same benefits. So you've said before, @Thaiger, that the proposed Civil Partnership "doesn't have the same…
image
Stonker
2021-11-19 17:25
According to the Bangkok Post: "Natthawut Buaprathum and Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, MPs for the Move Forward Party, on Thursday said the opposition group will push ahead with its plan to amend Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code and…
Luke Albers

Luke Albers is a writer from the United States. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelors degree in political science and a certificate in peace, conflict and security studies. He has lived and worked in Africa and India, and now calls Thailand home. Luke loves to use his writing to connect with new people and places.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand13 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Aid for Myanmar, Thais rescued from forced labor, prison break | Nov 19
News22 mins ago

Sea gypsies hope better livelihood ahead upcoming local elections
Chon Buri25 mins ago

Truck veers off road and smashes through Chon Buri grocery store
Sponsored7 hours ago

CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)42 mins ago

Friday Covid Update: 6,855 new cases; provincial totals
Crime57 mins ago

Pattaya mayor calls for more security on Bali Hai pier
Thailand1 hour ago

Government to expedite the revision of the civil partnership bill for same-sex couples
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Events1 hour ago

TAT highlights November and December events in Blue Zones
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane starts Monday, 6 airlines offer flights
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

China’s lobbying for Myanmar junta to join Xi Summit met with opposition
Guides2 hours ago

Countries that have reopened for medical tourism 2021 – 2022
Transport2 hours ago

Public transport drivers subject to safety points system from December
Crime3 hours ago

11 inmates climb through hole in ceiling, escape from prison cell in Nakhon Sawan
Property3 hours ago

How the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the face of properties in demand
Property3 hours ago

Senior citizen properties could be Thailand’s untapped market
Tourism3 hours ago

Pattaya tourism quiet until entry and booze rules are eased
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending