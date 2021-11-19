Thailand
Government to expedite the revision of the civil partnership bill for same-sex couples
Following a court ruling on marriage that was seen as a setback for same-sex couples, the Thai government is now expediting the revision of draft law on civil partnerships. Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krae-ngam says the law will protect the rights of all genders, according to the Bangkok Post.
Wednesday the Constitutional Court upheld the language in Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code that defined marriage as being between “a man and a woman.” Activists had petitioned the Court to review the law, saying that it violated the Thai Constitution under Sections 25, 26 and 27 of the code, all guarantee equal rights to every citizen. According to the Bangkok Post, Section 77 calls for laws to be repealed or revised if they are obsolete or pose an impediment to people’s livelihoods.
Activists have been pushing for the government to change the language to allow marriage between two people, regardless of gender. While the government has been drafting a law for civil partnerships, it isn’t legally marriage and doesn’t have the same benefits.
While the Court ruled that the language in Section 1448 is constitutional, it recommended that the government should make a law that explicitly protects the rights of all Thais, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. Wissanu said that civil partnership bill revision is now being expedited.
Many LGBT+ activists say that keeping same-sex marriage illegal is hypocritical under a constitution that is supposed to ensure equality for all, reports the Post. A big rally is planned for November 28 to bring awareness to the issue.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
