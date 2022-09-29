Spartan Race to hit Phuket in November

More than 5,000 Thai and foreign athletes from all over South East Asia are to come together in Phuket for the 2022 Spartan Asia Pacific Championship on November 26-27 at Blue Tree waterpark. The spectacular event is part of the ongoing campaign to turn Phuket into the world’s premier health & wellness centre.

The event will be a follow-up to the Spartan Race in Chiang Mai on 13 and 14 August, which took place after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, tourism and sports authorities, and sponsors from the private sectors are collaborating to organise the world-class obstacle race. Athletes can choose to sign up for the sprint, super, kids or hurricane categories.

The Spartan Race’s main events include four obstacle races of 3 to almost 50 kilometres. The obstacles vary from race to race. Favourites include a fire jump, mud crawling and rope climbs, along with tractor pulls, and tyre flips.

Pichet Panapong, Deputy Governor of Phuket, said…

“Phuket is very pleased to host this Spartan Race at Blue Tree Phuket. The immensely popular Spartan Race is just one part of a sports tourism ecosystem that will stimulate the local economy, bringing together both the public and private sector.”

With Midas Grand Resort Hotel leading the way as an official hotel partner, the Phuket Hotel Association is working to set aside thousands of rooms for this event. The accommodation is mostly located within seven minutes of Blue Tree Phuket, the race venue at the heart of Phuket’s tourism district, across from the central west coast beaches.

Paolo Randone, deputy managing director of Blue Tree, said…

“We are ready and confident that we can offer a truly fantastic experience for all Spartans, supporters, tourists, and friends and families. We have the most excellent venue in Phuket. We have the food and drink options, and we have the passion.”

In addition, the “Beat on the Beach” Festival will bring famous Thais along with international artists and DJs to perform. There will also be a “Wet n Wild Party,” a Blue Tree signature event on November 26 from 6pm at Blue Tree.

The 2022 Spartan Asia Pacific Championship race will see the top-notch and high-performing athletes taking part and competing for the honour of being the BEST in the Asia Pacific region.

For more information on the race and registration fees, check out the official Spartan Race Facebook page (www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand), website (www.spartan.com), or Instagram (@soartanracethailand)

Source: Nation

