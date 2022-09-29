Connect with us

Events

Spartan Race to hit Phuket in November

Published

 on 

More than 5,000 Thai and foreign athletes from all over South East Asia are to come together in Phuket for the 2022 Spartan Asia Pacific Championship on November 26-27 at Blue Tree waterpark. The spectacular event is part of the ongoing campaign to turn Phuket into the world’s premier health & wellness centre.

The event will be a follow-up to the Spartan Race in Chiang Mai on 13 and 14 August, which took place after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, tourism and sports authorities, and sponsors from the private sectors are collaborating to organise the world-class obstacle race.  Athletes can choose to sign up for the sprint, super, kids or hurricane categories.

The Spartan Race’s main events include four obstacle races of 3 to almost 50 kilometres. The obstacles vary from race to race. Favourites include a fire jump, mud crawling and rope climbs, along with tractor pulls, and tyre flips.

Spartan Race to hit Phuket in November | News by Thaiger

Spartan Racers are made of some very tough stuff.

Pichet Panapong, Deputy Governor of Phuket, said…

“Phuket is very pleased to host this Spartan Race at Blue Tree Phuket. The immensely popular Spartan Race is just one part of a sports tourism ecosystem that will stimulate the local economy, bringing together both the public and private sector.”

With Midas Grand Resort Hotel leading the way as an official hotel partner, the Phuket Hotel Association is working to set aside thousands of rooms for this event. The accommodation is mostly located within seven minutes of Blue Tree Phuket, the race venue at the heart of Phuket’s tourism district, across from the central west coast beaches.

Paolo Randone, deputy managing director of Blue Tree, said…

“We are ready and confident that we can offer a truly fantastic experience for all Spartans, supporters, tourists, and friends and families. We have the most excellent venue in Phuket. We have the food and drink options, and we have the passion.”

In addition, the “Beat on the Beach” Festival will bring famous Thais along with international artists and DJs to perform. There will also be a “Wet n Wild Party,” a Blue Tree signature event on November 26 from 6pm at Blue Tree.

The 2022 Spartan Asia Pacific Championship race will see the top-notch and high-performing athletes taking part and competing for the honour of being the BEST in the Asia Pacific region.

Spartan Race to hit Phuket in November | News by Thaiger

For more information on the race and registration fees, check out the official Spartan Race Facebook page (www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand), website (www.spartan.com), or Instagram (@soartanracethailand)

Source: Nation

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand39 seconds ago

Thai doctor warns against eating bats after ‘bat hunter’ sells for 100 baht per kilo
World14 mins ago

Kamala Harris visits South Korea a day after North Korea fires missiles
Events36 mins ago

Spartan Race to hit Phuket in November
Sponsored22 hours ago

Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Thailand39 mins ago

Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated
Pattaya2 hours ago

Free meals in Pattaya during Vegetarian Festival
Politics3 hours ago

No coup is being plotted in Thailand, insists Ministry of Defence
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment3 hours ago

“Billy” murder suspect reinstated at Kaeng Krachan NP
Thailand3 hours ago

Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Hot News3 hours ago

Nok Air cancels Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai flight routes
Thailand4 hours ago

Airports of Thailand reports 200% increase in traffic at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Entertainment4 hours ago

The tax returns don’t lie – Shakira prepares for court battle in Barcelona
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai mental health officials want psychiatric drugs listed as essential meds
Thailand4 hours ago

2 Thai knights in shining armour aid lost foreign child in Pattaya
Hot News4 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s famous giant panda turns 21 years old
Weather4 hours ago

Category 4 Hurricane Ian hits US state of Florida’s coast
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending