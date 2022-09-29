Connect with us

World

Kamala Harris visits South Korea a day after North Korea fires missiles

Published

 on 

Kamala Harris meeting with South Korea PM, photo via Kamala Harris Twitter.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has today visited South Korea at a somewhat tense time. Just yesterday, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles from its capital of Pyongyang into the East Sea. This was North Korea’s second ballistic missile launch in a week.

Harris has today met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to chat about the threat that North Korea poses. They also discussed issues such as economy and technology cooperation, and the “importance of peace” in the Taiwan Straight. 

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the country’s military has stepped up its surveillance while closely cooperating with the US. 

Harris planned to visit the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) in between North and South Korea later today. There, she planned to meet service members, and receive a briefing from US commanders.

North Korea has so far launched missiles 20 times this year. Harris has called the most recent launch part of North Korea’s “illicit weapons programme”, which she said threatens regional stability and violates UN security resolutions.

North Korea has a reputation for its hatred of the outside world. In April this year, leader Kim Jong-un warned the world that North Korea is ready to use nuclear weapons against foreign powers at ‘any time’ if provoked.

Earlier this month, North Korea called a United Nations special rapporteur on North Korean Human Rights a “puppet of the US.”

Just last week, North Korea released a statement denying that it had ever sold weapons to Russia. It said that the United States and other “hostile forces” were spreading rumours to “pursue its base political and military aims.”

SOURCE: CNN | ABC

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand38 seconds ago

Thai doctor warns against eating bats after ‘bat hunter’ sells for 100 baht per kilo
World14 mins ago

Kamala Harris visits South Korea a day after North Korea fires missiles
Events36 mins ago

Spartan Race to hit Phuket in November
Sponsored22 hours ago

Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Thailand39 mins ago

Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated
Pattaya2 hours ago

Free meals in Pattaya during Vegetarian Festival
Politics3 hours ago

No coup is being plotted in Thailand, insists Ministry of Defence
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment3 hours ago

“Billy” murder suspect reinstated at Kaeng Krachan NP
Thailand3 hours ago

Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Hot News3 hours ago

Nok Air cancels Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai flight routes
Thailand4 hours ago

Airports of Thailand reports 200% increase in traffic at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Entertainment4 hours ago

The tax returns don’t lie – Shakira prepares for court battle in Barcelona
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai mental health officials want psychiatric drugs listed as essential meds
Thailand4 hours ago

2 Thai knights in shining armour aid lost foreign child in Pattaya
Hot News4 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s famous giant panda turns 21 years old
Weather4 hours ago

Category 4 Hurricane Ian hits US state of Florida’s coast
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending