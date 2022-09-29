Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated

An angry Thai woman stormed into City Hall yesterday and screamed at Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt that she would kill herself if she didn’t get 500,000 baht compensation for an injury she sustained four years ago.

The furious woman, Sutasinobon (surname reserved), told Chadchart she got her leg stuck in one of the city’s sewers, she is still in pain, and one cares about it.

The woman threatened…

“If I don’t get 500,000 baht, I will jump off a building.”

The 64 year old saleswoman reported that she got her leg stuck in a sewer near Soi Chok Chai 45 in Bangkok on December 20, 2018.

She spent three months in hospital and couldn’t work for that period of time. Sutasinobon said her leg has never been the same since the accident and only received a basket of fruit and 2,000 baht in compensation.

Sutasinobon was not happy with the outcome and stormed into Bangkok City Hall 2 in the Din Daeng district yesterday afternoon to seek compensation from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

She shouted out the name of Deputy Permanent Secretary Narong Ruengsri and demanded 500,000 baht.

Narong tried to pacify the woman but failed. She then saw Governor Chadchart and she shouted…

“I fell into Bangkok’s sewer and sought compensation for four years already! I went everywhere to demand justice but I got passed around. People kept blaming each other!”

Sutasinobon grabbed Chadchart’s arm and shook it hard in anger. She said…

“I can’t take this anymore, sir! I wanted to meet you for so long. Please help! I want everything to end today! You have to check it right now!”

Chadchart remained calm and asked Sutasinobon about the incident.

The 56 year old city chief said…

“I don’t know the details yet. I will check it and talk to the team. Please keep calm.”

The Bangkok governor then asked a female BMA officer to get more details as he had another appointment.

SOURCE: Khaosod | PPTV HD | The Reporter

