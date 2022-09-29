Connect with us

Thailand

Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated

Published

 on 

Photo via สุธาสิโนบล

An angry Thai woman stormed into City Hall yesterday and screamed at Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt that she would kill herself if she didn’t get 500,000 baht compensation for an injury she sustained four years ago.

The furious woman, Sutasinobon (surname reserved), told Chadchart she got her leg stuck in one of the city’s sewers, she is still in pain, and one cares about it.

The woman threatened…

“If I don’t get 500,000 baht, I will jump off a building.”

The 64 year old saleswoman reported that she got her leg stuck in a sewer near Soi Chok Chai 45 in Bangkok on December 20, 2018.

She spent three months in hospital and couldn’t work for that period of time. Sutasinobon said her leg has never been the same since the accident and only received a basket of fruit and 2,000 baht in compensation.

Sutasinobon was not happy with the outcome and stormed into Bangkok City Hall 2 in the Din Daeng district yesterday afternoon to seek compensation from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

She shouted out the name of Deputy Permanent Secretary Narong Ruengsri and demanded 500,000 baht.

Narong tried to pacify the woman but failed. She then saw Governor Chadchart and she shouted…

“I fell into Bangkok’s sewer and sought compensation for four years already! I went everywhere to demand justice but I got passed around. People kept blaming each other!”

Sutasinobon grabbed Chadchart’s arm and shook it hard in anger. She said…

“I can’t take this anymore, sir! I wanted to meet you for so long. Please help! I want everything to end today! You have to check it right now!”

Chadchart remained calm and asked Sutasinobon about the incident.

The 56 year old city chief said…

“I don’t know the details yet. I will check it and talk to the team. Please keep calm.”

The Bangkok governor then asked a female BMA officer to get more details as he had another appointment.

SOURCE: Khaosod | PPTV HD | The Reporter

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World56 seconds ago

Kamala Harris visits South Korea a day after North Korea fires missiles
Events23 mins ago

Spartan Race to hit Phuket in November
Thailand26 mins ago

Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated
Sponsored22 hours ago

Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Pattaya1 hour ago

Free meals in Pattaya during Vegetarian Festival
Politics2 hours ago

No coup is being plotted in Thailand, insists Ministry of Defence
Environment2 hours ago

“Billy” murder suspect reinstated at Kaeng Krachan NP
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Hot News3 hours ago

Nok Air cancels Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai flight routes
Thailand3 hours ago

Airports of Thailand reports 200% increase in traffic at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Entertainment3 hours ago

The tax returns don’t lie – Shakira prepares for court battle in Barcelona
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai mental health officials want psychiatric drugs listed as essential meds
Thailand4 hours ago

2 Thai knights in shining armour aid lost foreign child in Pattaya
Hot News4 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s famous giant panda turns 21 years old
Weather4 hours ago

Category 4 Hurricane Ian hits US state of Florida’s coast
Best of4 hours ago

5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending