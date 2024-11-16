Phuket police arrest local man with meth pills and Ice

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket police have apprehended a local man following the discovery of a significant cache of drugs in his possession. The 34 year old Thai man was found with over 2,000 methamphetamine (meth) pills and nearly 200 grammes of crystal meth, also known as Ice.

The arrest took place in front of a rental room located in Soi Thiam Pracha Uthit, Village 1, Ratsada district, Phuket. While the exact time and date of the arrest remain undisclosed, it was confirmed that the man, Sarawut, who resides in Village 3, Srisoonthorn, is also known by the nickname, M Tha Ruea-Nai Koh.

Upon searching the premises, officers from the Phuket Provincial Police Narcotics Suppression Division uncovered 2,060 meth pills and 193.43 grammes of Ice. Additional items seized during the operation included five clear zip-lock bags, a digital scale, and a Vivo mobile phone, believed to have been used in drug-related activities.

Sarawut was taken to Phuket City Police Station where he faced serious charges. The charges included distributing Category 1 narcotics without permission, an act considered for trade, which contributes to drug proliferation and poses a threat to public safety and state security. Furthermore, he was charged with the illegal possession of Category 1 narcotics, specifically meth and Ice, reported Phuket News.

The Phuket Provincial Police remain committed to tackling drug offences and ensuring the safety of the community.

