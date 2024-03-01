DeeMoney gives away Tesla Model 3 and over 3.5 million baht in prizes

OWNDEE Win Tesla Campaign | PHOTO: DeeMoney

DeeMoney, a leading Thai fintech company providing international money transfer services, successfully concluded its “OWNDEE Win Tesla” campaign, awarding a Tesla Model 3 and over 3.5 million baht prizes to lucky customers.

The OWNDEE campaign embodies three core pillars: “Better rates,” as DeeMoney consistently offers superior exchange rates and lower fees compared to competitors. “Faster,” as DeeMoney guarantees swift transfers reaching recipients within the next working day. And “Easier,” with DeeMo ney’s user-friendly mobile app facilitating seamless international money transfers. Leveraging these key elements, DeeMoney has initiated a special campaign to express gratitude to our loyal customers

The “OWNDEE Win Tesla” campaign, which ran from May 31 to November 30, 2023, aimed to reward DeeMoney’s loyal customers and further promote its OWNDEE brand proposition, emphasising better rates, faster and easier. For the lucky winner of the Tesla Model 3 (1 prize: value 1,809,000 THB): MD Atikur Sabuj.

In addition to the grand prize, we also have other prizes as follows 2-baht gold bars (5 prizes: value: 65,600 THB/prize), iPhone 15 Pro Max (5 prizes: value: 44,900 THB/prize), Honda Wave 110i (5 prizes: value: 37,100 THB/prize), AirPods Pro Gen 2 (20 prizes: value: 8,990 THB/prize), Lotus’s E-Vouchers (30 prizes: value: 4,000 THB/prize) and DeeMoney’s promo code for free transfer (1,000 prizes: value: 675 THB/prize).

A message from MD Atikur Sabuj, the lucky winner of the Tesla Model 3, said…

“I am incredibly grateful to DeeMoney for this amazing prize. I have been using DeeMoney for a while now and have always been impressed with their competitive rates, fast transactions, and user-friendly platform”

Aswin Phlaphongphanich, CEO and Co-Founder of DeeMoney, said…

“We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response to our OWNDEE Win Tesla campaign, a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled value and experiences in international money transfers. Our ethos revolves around passing all benefits and savings to our customers, ensuring their financial well-being while fostering inclusion and fairness. This commitment is evident in our spontaneous ‘Flash Rate’ alerts, delivering foreign exchange savings directly to our customers, and exemplified by the democratized raffle-based promotion of the OWNDEE Win Tesla campaign.”

Press Release