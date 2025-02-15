Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 15, 2025
125 1 minute read
Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A massive fire erupted at a scrap yard in Pattaya, causing up to 300,000 baht in damages and adding to growing air pollution concerns in the region.

The Nong Prue Municipality’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department received reports of a raging fire at a scrap yard in Soi Thung Klom Tan Man 17 at 2pm on Thursday, February 13. Firefighters from Nong Prue Police Station and Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation rushed to the scene, dispatching five fire trucks to battle the flames.

Advertisements

Upon arrival, they found the 6-rai yard engulfed in smoke, with flames tearing through a warehouse storing old cardboard boxes. It took nearly 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, but by then, much of the facility was completely destroyed.

Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

According to 30 year old Pongsakorn, the blaze started when a forklift’s wheels spun on a pile of cardboard, creating sparks that ignited the dry material. Workers quickly called emergency services, but the fire spread too fast to contain.

Related Articles

Police estimate 200,000 to 300,000 baht in damages, but the fire has raised bigger concerns about worsening air pollution. This incident follows another large wildfire in Bang Lamung just days earlier, fuelling fears of escalating pollution levels in Chon Buri and surrounding areas, reported The Pattaya News.

In January, a massive wildfire near Pattaya was visible for kilometres, adding to the ongoing environmental crisis. With back-to-back fires wreaking havoc, residents worry that Pattaya’s pollution problem is only getting worse.

Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In similar news, Phuket launched a major crackdown on environmental offenders as part of a campaign to tackle the island’s worsening air pollution crisis.

Advertisements

In a bid to reduce forest fires, haze, and dangerous PM2.5 dust levels, officials kicked off a public awareness drive with a grand ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall on February 3, led by Vice Governor Adul Chuthong.

The Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM Phuket) spearheaded the initiative, vowing to combat the harmful dust particles that plague the island during the dry season.

Latest Thailand News
Bad gift: Samut Prakan police hunt Valentine&#8217;s gold thief Thailand News

Bad gift: Samut Prakan police hunt Valentine’s gold thief

6 hours ago
Pattaya’s Oman roadshow draws huge tourism interest Pattaya News

Pattaya’s Oman roadshow draws huge tourism interest

6 hours ago
Thai man dies falling from tamarind tree in Udon Thani Thailand News

Thai man dies falling from tamarind tree in Udon Thani

6 hours ago
Police detain 141 Myanmar migrants in Cha-am truck operation Thailand News

Police detain 141 Myanmar migrants in Cha-am truck operation

6 hours ago
Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage Pattaya News

Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage

7 hours ago
Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies Thailand News

Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies

8 hours ago
Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting Thailand News

Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting

8 hours ago
4-metre king cobra slithers into Chumphon woman&#8217;s kitchen Thailand News

4-metre king cobra slithers into Chumphon woman’s kitchen

9 hours ago
Thai hospital suspends doctor amid medication sale probe Bangkok News

Thai hospital suspends doctor amid medication sale probe

9 hours ago
Pattaya’s iconic sign gets a dazzling upgrade Pattaya News

Pattaya’s iconic sign gets a dazzling upgrade

9 hours ago
Police confiscate illegal sexual enhancers worth 1.5 million baht Bangkok News

Police confiscate illegal sexual enhancers worth 1.5 million baht

10 hours ago
Deputy PM denies family&#8217;s golf course encroaches on reform land Thailand News

Deputy PM denies family’s golf course encroaches on reform land

10 hours ago
Azerbaijan eyes Phuket: Talks on direct flights and sister city plans Phuket News

Azerbaijan eyes Phuket: Talks on direct flights and sister city plans

10 hours ago
Lottery fans turn to popular Facebook page for winning numbers Thailand News

Lottery fans turn to popular Facebook page for winning numbers

10 hours ago
Bangkok braces for thunderstorms, high dust and hot afternoons Thailand News

Bangkok braces for thunderstorms, high dust and hot afternoons

11 hours ago
Phuket motorcycle taxi feud turns bloody in street stabbing Phuket News

Phuket motorcycle taxi feud turns bloody in street stabbing

1 day ago
Over 100 couples tie the knot in Phuket on Valentine’s Day Phuket News

Over 100 couples tie the knot in Phuket on Valentine’s Day

1 day ago
Thailand rolls out new tollway speed limits to enhance safety Thailand News

Thailand rolls out new tollway speed limits to enhance safety

1 day ago
Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon Thailand News

Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon

1 day ago
Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video) Phuket News

Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video)

1 day ago
Volt-face: Volvo shifts gears with new EV offerings in Thailand Business News

Volt-face: Volvo shifts gears with new EV offerings in Thailand

1 day ago
Thai woman found dead under tree after online gambling debts Thailand News

Thai woman found dead under tree after online gambling debts

1 day ago
SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025: The ultimate EDM and water festival Events

SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025: The ultimate EDM and water festival

1 day ago
Net gains: Fishing ban to boost marine life in Thailand Thailand News

Net gains: Fishing ban to boost marine life in Thailand

1 day ago
Meth haul over 50 million baht seized in Nonthaburi drug bust Thailand News

Meth haul over 50 million baht seized in Nonthaburi drug bust

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 15, 2025
125 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai man dies falling from tamarind tree in Udon Thani

Thai man dies falling from tamarind tree in Udon Thani

6 hours ago
Police detain 141 Myanmar migrants in Cha-am truck operation

Police detain 141 Myanmar migrants in Cha-am truck operation

6 hours ago
Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies

Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies

8 hours ago
Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting

Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting

8 hours ago