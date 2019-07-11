Thailand’s Dengue Fever infections highest in five years | The Thaiger

The Thai Bureau of Epidemiology, at the Department of Disease Control, reports that there have been 44,671 cases of dengue fever reported in the country, the highest number in five years, indicating that there have been 67.62 dengue patients in every 100,000 of the Thai population, which is 1.6 times higher than last year. The numbers take into account 2019 up to July 9.

Thai PBS reports that the disease has caused the deaths of 62 patients, with a concentration in North-eastern Thailand.

• There were 19,858 cases of dengue in the north-east, or 90.4 people in every 100,000 of the population of the North-eastern provinces, with 28 reported deaths.

• In the South there were 6,504 cases, or 69.41, in every 100,000 people with 11 fatalities.

• There have been 12,918 cases, or 57.92 in every 100,000 people, with 19 fatalities in the Central region

• There have been 5,391 cases, or 43.41 in every 100,000 people, with 4 fatalities in the North.

Most patients were aged 5-14, followed by those 15-34 years old and then birth-4 years, respectively. There were some clear commonalities in the deaths – living in communities with dengue patients, self-treatment using non-prescription medicines from local shops, not reporting to a doctor or hospital in time, or receiving NSAID and steroid injections.

The Department of Disease Control says local communities must take precautions, such as the use of mosquito nets for sleeping or resting, clearing stagnant water and using mosquito repellent. Teachers at the Ban Nong Kwoung School in Sakhon Nakhon province have even set up mosquito nets in classes to protect students.

Original story: Thai PBS

