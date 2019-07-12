Connect with us

Chiang Mai

UPDATE: Air Force pilot killed in Chiang Mai jet training crash

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

UPDATE: Air Force pilot killed in Chiang Mai jet training crash

PHOTO: Squadron Leader Naruephol Lertkuson

A Royal Thai Air Force jet trainer crashed in Chiang Mai province killing a pilot and injuring one other. Eyewitnesses say the pilot ejected safely from the aircraft but one crew member was found dead near the crash scene having ejected from the crashing plane too late.

The incident happened in Tha Wang Tan of the Sarapi district at 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday).

The deceased pilot, who was the instructor, has been identified as Squadron Leader Naruephol Lertkuson, . The survivor, a trainee, is Flying Officer Theerawat Khoonkhunthod. Theerawat has reportedly sustained minor injuries.

RTAF officials sealed off the site immediately and an Air Force helicopter was seen flying over the crash scene during the hour following the incident. No outsiders or members of the media were allowed to go near the crash site, according to The Nation.

RTAF spokesperson Air Marshal Phongsak Semachai says an investigation is now underway into the cause of the crash, adding the two-seater, Czech-built L-39 was making a return trip to the airfield of Wing 41 where the two pilots were assigned.

An RTAF source said that the survivor was the first to eject from the dropping aircraft, and the instructor ejected when the altitude was too low.

SOURCE: The Nation

UPDATE: Air Force pilot killed in Chiang Mai jet training crash

UPDATE: Air Force pilot killed in Chiang Mai jet training crash | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Two-seater Czech-built L-39

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Chiang Mai

Frisky teenagers warned that they are being watched whilst in Thai cinemas

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

Frisky teenagers warned that they are being watched whilst in Thai cinemas

PHOTO: ร่วมแสดงความคิดเห็น

Smile, you’re on Chiang Mai’s candid camera.

Chiang Mai cinema staff are watching you while you are watching movies at the cinema. But, according to a source at one of the leading northern cinemas, the same is happening around Thailand. And some of the amorous advances are being caught on camera and shared on social media by staff.

Chiang Mai News investigated claims after pictures of teenagers ‘cuddling’ during the films were shared on social media. Reporters were told by an un-named leading cinema chain operator in the north of Thailand that CCTV is installed in all cinemas around Thailand and staff were monitoring patron’s behaviour and safety at all times.

“Teens who think their back row activities could not be seen are mistaken,” according to the story in the Chiang Mai News.

The cinema source suggested that those who were getting a bit too frisky should cover themselves up to “maintain modesty”.

“Though the best course of action was not to break cinema rules by engaging in inappropriate behaviour in the first place.”

SOURCE: Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai

Thai Justice officials push for action against parents of teenage biker in Chiang Mai

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 days ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

Thai Justice officials push for action against parents of teenage biker in Chiang Mai
The Thai Justice Ministry is urging police to take action against the parents of a 13 year old boy whose foot was torn off in a crash on a 1000cc Kawasaki motorcycle they bought him. The incident in northern Chiang Mai on July 6 was caught on video that went viral drawing a lot of criticism online.

Read The Thaiger story and see the video HERE.

The Justice Ministry believe the parents’ purchase of the high-powered motorbike for their son could be regarded as a violation of the Child Protection Act, since they were in effect inducing him to behave recklessly.

Criminal charges, if laid, should not be regarded as compounding the family’s agony, they said, but rather serve as a caution to others. “Parents must not put their children in harm’s way”.

The young teenager will also be held accountable because he caused the accident in which other people were injured, on top of riding a motorcycle while underage.

People must be over 18 to obtain a driving licence for a motorcycle with an engine above 110cc. For engines under that capacity, a 15 year old can get a licence.

The boy in this case, whose name has not been released, was allegedly driving his ZX10RR 1,000cc motorcycle at high speed in front of Sri Arun Plaza Market in Chiang Mai’s San Khamphaeng district. He crashed into a second motorcycle carrying two elderly women, both of whom were injured, and a private car.

SOURCE: The Nation

Thai Justice officials push for action against parents of teenage biker in Chiang Mai

A Kawasaki ZX10RR

Thai Justice officials push for action against parents of teenage biker in Chiang Mai | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai teenager survives big bike collision but loses leg – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

Chiang Mai teenager survives big bike collision but loses leg – VIDEO

A 13 year old Chiang Mai teenager is lucky to escape with his life after a high-speed crash in front of the Sri Arun Market in the San Kampaeng district of Chiang Mai.

The person posting video of the incident estimated he was traveling at 150 kph when he hit another motorbike, before sliding into a car at high speed. He recorded the boy flashing past his car’s dash cam just moments before he hit another motorbike. Two other people were injured in the incident.

Chiang Mai teenager survives big bike collision but loses leg - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Chiang Mai teenager survives big bike collision but loses leg - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

The teenager was riding a 1000cc Kawasaki big bike. He survived the crash but lost a leg in the incident and was rushed to hospital.

His sister went online to apologise to the other motorists and emergency responders for wasting their time attending to her brother. She said their family had sent him to get big bike training although he was too young to have a motorbike licence. He was active in local off-road racing.

The Thailand BigBike Society has blamed his family for allowing the teenager to ride the bigbike in the first place.

In Thailand you must be over 15 year of age to have a motorbike license. People must be over 18 to obtain a driving licence for a motorcycle with an engine over 110cc.

เปิดคลิป อุทาหรณ์เตือนใจ #เด็ก13ขับบิ๊กไบค์ขาขาดกระเด็น บิ๊กไบค์ zx10r 1000 cc.ชนกับรถ จยย.ฮอนด้าดรีม ก่อนลื่นไถลไปชนกับ รถยนต์อีกคัน เด็กผู้ชายอายุ 13 ปีคนขับบิ๊กไบค์บาดเจ็บสาหัส ความเร็วที่ขับขี่ไม่น่าจะต่ำกว่า 150 km/h

Posted by Bigbike Society Thailand on Sunday, July 7, 2019

Trending