Phuket
New Phuket order: alcohol in restaurants until 11 pm, no bars
Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew issued an order with revised Covid-19 rules ahead of tomorrow’s reopening, allowing restaurants to sell alcohol until 11 pm, but keeping nightlife entertainment venues like bars and clubs closed until at least November 15. The order was issued publicly last night though it was signed October 25 and goes into effect tomorrow for the November 1 reopening.
The wording of the order confirmed that nightlife will not reopen yet, stating, “service places, establishments similar to service places, entertainment places, pubs, bars, and karaoke will remain closed.” It also allowed for any business that serves food and alcoholic beverages through a food license to remain open until 11 pm, lifting the closing time one hour from the 10 pm limit previously.
Some specifics are outlined, particularly in regards to live entertainment. Live bands will now be allowed to play, but – bad luck for ska bands – the groups are limited to 5 band members maximum. Bad news for groupies too, as musicians are prohibited from touching, sitting with, or singing with customers and must remain separated.
Much like the movie Footloose, dancing and dance performances are strictly prohibited as well, in an attempt to maintain social distancing and avoid close contact to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
All staff must be vaccinated or test negative for Covid-19 each week, and customers must have their temperature taken as they arrive. All common areas and surfaces must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised regularly. And there are specific capacity limits for air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned venues.
In fact, the order included a 4-page manual of all the terms and conditions for restaurants to open and sell alcohol, which can be seen here.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
New Covid-19 easings for Chon Buri, alcohol still not allowed
New Phuket order: alcohol in restaurants until 11 pm, no bars
Suan Dusit Poll: It’s time for an election and Prayut wouldn’t win
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
Flights to Phuket from Kazakhstan hub Almaty resume today
COVID-19 SUNDAY: Deaths dropped, vaccinations data changed again
5 million deaths – 22 months of Covid-19
US report says the origins of Covid-19 may never be known
BMA allows alcohol in restaurants in Bangkok with some rules
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Did the Sandbox impact on Phuket’s property market?
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
New ban on rallies enacted just before November 1 reopening
Phuket small businesses disadvantaged by SHA+ call for an end
Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Thai PM defends plan to spend 100 million baht on New Year’s Eve celebrities
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
Thai government presents actor Russell Crowe with “thank you” gift basket
Student dies after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
Thailand Top Stories | Thailand Pass required in lieu of COE | October 25
Bangkok and surrounding provinces warned to prepare for dust pollution
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
- Thailand4 days ago
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
- Crime3 days ago
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
- Phuket3 days ago
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism minister confident new Thailand Pass system will increase visitor numbers
- Crime3 days ago
Bangkok kidnap for ransom case tied into used glove export investigation
Recent comments: