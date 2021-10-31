New Phuket order: alcohol in restaurants until 11 pm, no bars

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew issued an order with revised Covid-19 rules ahead of tomorrow’s reopening, allowing restaurants to sell alcohol until 11 pm, but keeping nightlife entertainment venues like bars and clubs closed until at least November 15. The order was issued publicly last night though it was signed October 25 and goes into effect tomorrow for the November 1 reopening.

The wording of the order confirmed that nightlife will not reopen yet, stating, “service places, establishments similar to service places, entertainment places, pubs, bars, and karaoke will remain closed.” It also allowed for any business that serves food and alcoholic beverages through a food license to remain open until 11 pm, lifting the closing time one hour from the 10 pm limit previously.

Some specifics are outlined, particularly in regards to live entertainment. Live bands will now be allowed to play, but – bad luck for ska bands – the groups are limited to 5 band members maximum. Bad news for groupies too, as musicians are prohibited from touching, sitting with, or singing with customers and must remain separated.

Much like the movie Footloose, dancing and dance performances are strictly prohibited as well, in an attempt to maintain social distancing and avoid close contact to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

All staff must be vaccinated or test negative for Covid-19 each week, and customers must have their temperature taken as they arrive. All common areas and surfaces must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised regularly. And there are specific capacity limits for air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned venues.

In fact, the order included a 4-page manual of all the terms and conditions for restaurants to open and sell alcohol, which can be seen here.

SOURCE: The Phuket News