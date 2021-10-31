Connect with us

Phuket

New Phuket order: alcohol in restaurants until 11 pm, no bars

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A new Phuket order allows alcohol in restaurants until 11pm, but bars must remain closed. (via Twitter ChatThaiChatter)

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew issued an order with revised Covid-19 rules ahead of tomorrow’s reopening, allowing restaurants to sell alcohol until 11 pm, but keeping nightlife entertainment venues like bars and clubs closed until at least November 15. The order was issued publicly last night though it was signed October 25 and goes into effect tomorrow for the November 1 reopening.

The wording of the order confirmed that nightlife will not reopen yet, stating, “service places, establishments similar to service places, entertainment places, pubs, bars, and karaoke will remain closed.” It also allowed for any business that serves food and alcoholic beverages through a food license to remain open until 11 pm, lifting the closing time one hour from the 10 pm limit previously.

Some specifics are outlined, particularly in regards to live entertainment. Live bands will now be allowed to play, but – bad luck for ska bands – the groups are limited to 5 band members maximum. Bad news for groupies too, as musicians are prohibited from touching, sitting with, or singing with customers and must remain separated.

Much like the movie Footloose, dancing and dance performances are strictly prohibited as well, in an attempt to maintain social distancing and avoid close contact to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

All staff must be vaccinated or test negative for Covid-19 each week, and customers must have their temperature taken as they arrive. All common areas and surfaces must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised regularly. And there are specific capacity limits for air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned venues.

In fact, the order included a 4-page manual of all the terms and conditions for restaurants to open and sell alcohol, which can be seen here.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

image
Jason
2021-10-31 12:41
It's a good thing I can still go to 7 eleven or Family Mart to buy up. I wonder if the alcohol ban includes BYO?? The restaurants would probably want to charge corkage!!
image
ozvenision
2021-10-31 14:31
1 hour ago, Jason said: It's a good thing I can still go to 7 eleven or Family Mart to buy up. I wonder if the alcohol ban includes BYO?? The restaurants would probably want to charge corkage!! Most them…
image
Stonker
2021-10-31 17:04
5 hours ago, EdwardV said: While certainly better than nothing, it’s also not enough to move the needle. The November numbers are going to be very soft. Let's hope so - "better than nothing" for the big restaurants, hotels and…
image
Stonker
2021-10-31 17:10
5 hours ago, Thaiger said: Live bands will now be allowed to play, but – bad luck for ska bands – the groups are limited to 5 band members maximum. No ska bands? I wonder if Neill Fronde knows what…
image
Jason
2021-10-31 17:55
Ozvenison, ok ok..... just arm yourself with a bottle opener and a corkscrew!!! Surely you already fitted them to your keys, before leaving Oz??
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel
Trending