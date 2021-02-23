Protests
Pro-democracy group calls for “honest” cops to join them, as corruption exposed in parliament
The pro-democracy Ratsadon group is calling for “honest” police officers to join a rally taking place today to protest police and government corruption. Protesters are expected to gather at the Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok from 5pm. During last week’s no confidence debate against the PM, members of the opposition accused Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputy, Prawit Wongsuwa, of involvement in a corrupt system of “payment for promotion” to allow police officers to move up the ranks.
The Ratsadon group is appealing to officers who have not benefited from such corruption to join them in calling it out.
“Good work, well-recognised work, but without lobbying, you will be stuck at the same place. Police, it’s time to choose whether to side with the civilians or the tyrants!”
Coconuts reports that the rally is called, “police mob to defeat an elephant” in reference to the system known as “elephant tickets”, in which prominent figures at the top of the political system sign tickets that promote officers swiftly through the ranks . It’s understood such tickets can be bought for millions of baht and even give the holder a discount on the bribe needed for promotion.
The crooked system was highlighted during last week’s parliamentary debate, with leaked documents indicating the involvement of the PM and Prawit, as well as Thailand’s highest institution. An MP from the Move Forward Party, Rangsiman Rome, was swiftly threatened with the country’s lèse majesté law after he presented a 2019 palace document which backed the promotion of 20 police officers.
Rangsiman says he’s aware of the risk he’s taking in presenting such evidence, but that the system creates a circle of immorality and corruption. He says officers have to maximise the payments taken from human trafficking and illegal gambling operations in order to afford promotion tickets.
“This is probably the most dangerous action I’ve ever taken in my life. But since people have chosen me for this duty, I will fight for them.”
SOURCE: Coconuts
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
First death from Myanmar coup protests reported
The first death from protestsover Myanmar’s recent couphas been reported after a young woman succumbed to her injuries after being shot in the head last week as police dispersed a crowd.
20 year old Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, had been on life support since being taken to a hospital on February 9, after she was hit, by what doctors say, was a live bullet at a protest in the capital of Nay Pyi Taw. Her brother, Ye Htut Aung, confirmed her death over the phone.
“I feel really sad and have nothing to say.”
News of her death has prompted more protests today, with police arresting 50 people in the northern town of Myitkyina, after halting a crowd who carried banners of detained government leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose NLD party won democratic elections by a landslide last November. The election results were contested by the military who said they were fraudulent without offering any evidence of its claims, and instead, staged a coup on February 1.
As well as the protests, a civil disobedience campaign has halted government business, bringing international pressure against the military. Britain and Canada announced new sanctions yesterday with Japan agreeing with India, the United States and Australia on the need for democracy to be restored quickly. But the junta has not reacted to the new sanctions with history showing such actions by the international community are largely ignored. Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was already under sanctions from Western countries following the 2017 assaults on the Muslim Rohingya minority.
Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says 521 people had been detained as of yesterday with 44 of them being released. Suu Kyi faces a charge of violating a Natural Disaster Management Law as well as charges of illegally importing 6 walkie talkie radios. Protesters are calling for her release along with hundreds of other detainees and a restoration of the election results.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Thai protesters come out of hibernation, but has the movement run out of steam? | VIDEO
After a few month’s hibernation, the pro-democracy movement is back in full swing. Some skirmishes earlier this week and court cases related to last year’s rallies have been hot news.
So are we in for a few more months of cat and mouse protests? And has the protest movement lost some of its impetus?
Now we hear that more than 20,000 crowd control officers are polishing up their riot shields to be on hand to handle demonstrations planned for outside of the Thai parliament today. Not only today, but there’s also been announced protests in other parts of Bangkok over the coming weekend. Metropolitan Police have announced12 companies of 1,800 crowd control officers that would be sent to protest sites over the weekend. Police has been seconded from around the country and brought into the capital.
Tim Newton reports from Prathunwan intersection in Bangkok.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
12,000 police officers to be deployed at pro-democracy protests this weekend
Over 12,000 officers will be on duty for planned anti-government protests set to take place outside parliament today and at other significant locations in Bangkok over the weekend. Tomorrow, MPs will vote in a no-confidence motion against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and 9 members of his administration. The Bangkok Post reports that the “Mob Fest” Facebook page carries a message urging supporters to show up to a rally outside the parliament building at 5pm today.
“We will watch a live broadcast of the no-confidence debate on a big screen. We will yell at the government and debate on 10 urgent issues proposed by the people. Over the past seven years since General Prayut Chan-o-cha seized power, he has taken the people on a roller-coaster ride with a host of promises and it has all come crashing down.”
The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, a division of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group has confirmed that a rally will also be held on Saturday, with the time and location to be confirmed today. The protesters are expected to rally at the Democracy Monument and outside parliament at the Kiak Kai intersection.
Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa has called on activists not to resort to violence against the authorities. Currently in custody and charged with various offences including lèse majesté, Anon has also been named as Time Magazine’s “100 Next” emerging leaders.
Piya Tawichai from the Metropolitan Police Bureau has confirmed that 12 companies of 1,800 officers will monitor protests at the weekend, while deputy national police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas says 69 companies of 10,350 officers from 9 provincial police regions are being drafted in to support the MPB. Speaking about the upcoming protests, political science lecturer Wanwichit Boonprong says confrontations between pro-democracy activists and the police could turn violent.
Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is to rule on the legality of proposed charter amendments. Once the no-confidence debate ends tomorrow, there will be a week left before parliament goes into recess on February 28. In that time, there will be a second reading of the proposed amendments on February 24 and 25. It’s understood over 100 MPs have requested an adjustment of 2 amendment bills, 1 of which was proposed by the government and the other from the opposition.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pro-democracy group calls for “honest” cops to join them, as corruption exposed in parliament
Thai FDA expedites the process to list cannabis as an “essential medicine”
Woman files police report after mother allegedly dies during liposuction procedure
Tourism officials call for vaccine passport strategy to re-open tourism in Q4
Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO
Polygamy is not under Thai law, but the lifestyle is still practiced
Bangkok restaurants to be allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha offers to be first up for Covid-19 vaccine
The all new ‘villa quarantine’ in Phuket, Thailand | VIDEO
59 foreign tourists arrive in Phuket, first to undergo the luxurious “villa quarantine”
Snakes in Bangkok. Get up close and personal… if you dare | VIDEO
CCSA Update: 89 new Covid-19 cases
Poll respondents say politicians should be last on the list for Covid-19 vaccine
4 monks arrested and defrocked for alleged drug-taking at Chon Buri temple
China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is on its way to Thailand
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
Thai PM walkout, easing of covid restrictions | February 19
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
Cash-strapped Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Economy4 days ago
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
- Bangkok4 days ago
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
- Crime2 days ago
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders
- Crime3 days ago
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges