Covid UPDATE: 2,112 new infections and 15 deaths, provincial totals

2,112 new Covid-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Since April 1, there have been 46,037 confirmed Covid-19 infections in Thailand, making up more than half of Thailand’s cumulative count of 74,900 infections since the start of the pandemic last year.

There are 30,222 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Currently, there are 1,042 Covid patients are in critical condition including 343 on ventilators. Hospitals in Bangkok are crowded with patients and the city has now opened its first ICU field hospital for patients with severe symptoms. Field hospitals have typically been used for Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic, or who have mild symptoms.

Out of the 2,112 new Covid-19 cases, 789 were reported in Bangkok while 597 cases were reported in provinces right outside the capital. There have been 318 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic last year, with the majority of Covid patient fatalities reported during the recent wave of infections. Out of the 15 new fatalities, patients were ages 50 to 86.

The daily Covid-related death count has been 10 or more for the past week. The highest daily death count was 31 fatalities reported on May 1. Most deaths have been those over 60 years old with pre-existing conditions, but several young adults in their 20s and 30s, who suffered from obesity or diabetes, died after contracting Covid-19.

Province New Covid-19 cases Total since April 1 Bangkok 789 15,309 Nonthaburi 249 2,558 Samut Prakan 226 2,594 Chon Buri 110 2,963 Surat Thani 65 922 Samut Sakhon 51 1,165 Pathum Thani 50 1,029 Chiang Mai 40 3,754 Songkhla 36 760 Nakhon Si Thammarat 32 467 Pattani 32 157

Infections in Bangkok and surrounding areas, such as Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon, remain high. To tackle the ongoing Covid situation in Bangkok, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the formation of a committee focused on the outbreak in the capital. Spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says the committee will have 5 subcommittees to focus on general management, Covid-19 testing, management of people infected with Covid-19, area management, and Covid-19 vaccine management.

Natapanu also reports that the Covid-19 variant that was first detected in Brazil has been found in a patient in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.

SOURCE: CCSA

