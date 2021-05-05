Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,112 new infections and 15 deaths, provincial totals
2,112 new Covid-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Since April 1, there have been 46,037 confirmed Covid-19 infections in Thailand, making up more than half of Thailand’s cumulative count of 74,900 infections since the start of the pandemic last year.
There are 30,222 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Currently, there are 1,042 Covid patients are in critical condition including 343 on ventilators. Hospitals in Bangkok are crowded with patients and the city has now opened its first ICU field hospital for patients with severe symptoms. Field hospitals have typically been used for Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic, or who have mild symptoms.
Out of the 2,112 new Covid-19 cases, 789 were reported in Bangkok while 597 cases were reported in provinces right outside the capital. There have been 318 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic last year, with the majority of Covid patient fatalities reported during the recent wave of infections. Out of the 15 new fatalities, patients were ages 50 to 86.
The daily Covid-related death count has been 10 or more for the past week. The highest daily death count was 31 fatalities reported on May 1. Most deaths have been those over 60 years old with pre-existing conditions, but several young adults in their 20s and 30s, who suffered from obesity or diabetes, died after contracting Covid-19.
|Province
|New Covid-19 cases
|Total since April 1
|Bangkok
|789
|15,309
|Nonthaburi
|249
|2,558
|Samut Prakan
|226
|2,594
|Chon Buri
|110
|2,963
|Surat Thani
|65
|922
|Samut Sakhon
|51
|1,165
|Pathum Thani
|50
|1,029
|Chiang Mai
|40
|3,754
|Songkhla
|36
|760
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|32
|467
|Pattani
|32
|157
Infections in Bangkok and surrounding areas, such as Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon, remain high. To tackle the ongoing Covid situation in Bangkok, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the formation of a committee focused on the outbreak in the capital. Spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says the committee will have 5 subcommittees to focus on general management, Covid-19 testing, management of people infected with Covid-19, area management, and Covid-19 vaccine management.
Natapanu also reports that the Covid-19 variant that was first detected in Brazil has been found in a patient in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: CCSA
Bangkok opening first ICU field hospital for Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms
With the rising number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Bangkok, the epicentre of the new wave of infections, pushing hospitals to their limits, an ICU field hospital is opening in Bangkok.
Field hospitals have been used for Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic, or who have mild symptoms. Those with more severe symptoms have been treated at hospitals. Since the start of the new wave of infections in late March, around 14% of Covid-19 patients in Bangkok had moderate to severe symptoms. The Bangkok governor says they plan to set up more ICU field hospitals to “make sure that intensive treatment will be available if the infections rise.”
Governor Aswin Kwanmuang made the announcement on his Facebook page saying the Chaloem Phra Kiat Stadium in Bangkok’s Thung Khru district has already been converted into a field hospital. It can house up to 432 patients.
“Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital will be providing medical professionals and equipment that can take care of Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms, including lung x-ray machines, oximeters, and a comprehensive telemedicine network to ensure that the patients are monitored by doctors at all times.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Immigration police in Bangkok arrest 2 people on fraud charges
Immigration police in Bangkok arrested a Japanese man and a Chinese man on fraud charges in separate cases. One suspect arrested for allegedly scamming people out of millions of baht and the other arrested for allegedly making fake electronic cards to make purchases online.
The Japanese man, identified as ‘Yamada’, allegedly scammed 3 people by claiming he knew many influential people in Thailand that could help get them out of legal trouble if they paid a bribe. The victims say they lost more than 40 million baht. The 3 victims filed complaints with police earlier this year and Immigration Police chief Sompong Chingduang says a warrant was issued in February after an initial investigation.
In another case, Chinese national Jiang Xiaolin allegedly produced and used counterfeit electronic cards to make purchases online. Police raided his apartment in Bangkok and seized several electronic credit cards, electronic card readers and encoders. Officers say the man admitted that the cards were his. Jiang faces charges of making counterfeit electronic cards by altering information from actual electronic cards and using counterfeit electronic cards.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Renowned Thai monk investigated for criticising government’s handling of pandemic
One of Thailand’s most prominent Buddhist monks has been accused of meddling in politics after he criticised the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Thai PBS World reports that the Sangha Supreme Council has found Phra Maha Sompong Talaputto guilty of expressing political views, which is considered inappropriate. The monk and popular preacher from Bangkok’s Soi Thong Temple is renowned for his humorous talks, often with sarcastic political comments thrown in.
Anucha Nakasai from the office of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government had ordered the National Office of Buddhism to ask the Sangha Supreme Council to investigate social media reports that Phra Maha Sompong had criticised the government over its handling of Covid-19. He says now that the council has confirmed the claims and ruled against the monk, the abbot at Soi Thong Temple and the provincial chief monk will investigate Phra Maha Sompong’s behaviour to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
The monk is a long-standing critic of the PM. It’s understood the Sangha Supreme Council has also accused him of advertising liquid fertiliser on social media.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
