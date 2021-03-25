image
image
Connect with us

Economy

Thai lingerie manufacturer ordered to pay workers

Avatar

Published 

38 seconds ago

 on 

Thai lingerie manufacturer ordered to pay workers | Thaiger

A Thai lingerie manufacturer must pay workers that were laid off without compensation, according to the Labour Protection and Welfare Office. More than 1200 employees of Brilliant Alliance Thai Global received no warning when the factory suddenly closed in Samut Prakan province on March 10th. The company blamed Covid-19 for financial failings leading to the closure, but workers were given no information about their wages and severance pay. Thai law requires companies to give notice one month in advance of closing and pay all outstanding salaries, bonuses and severance pay.

 

Now the Labour Protection and Welfare Office in Samut Prakan gave BAT 30 days to pay 242.22 million baht to the 1237 employees or receive criminal charges. The company supplies lingerie to major global brands including Lululemon, Torrid and Victoria’s Secret, and is owned by Hong Kong-based garment maker Clover Group. BAT released a statement saying it plans to pay all outstanding money in monthly instalments starting by late April.

 

“It is not and has never been BAT’s intention to walk away from the legal care and entitlement of employees.”

 

The Labor Protection and Welfare Office says this closure without pay is rare and might be the first major case during Covid-19 where a business closes suddenly without giving legal notice and pay. While Thailand has fewer deaths and infections than most countries, with only 92 deaths and just over 28,000 cases, the economy has suffered greatly and authorities expect a slow recovery. Factories have been hard hit with infections and many precautions have been put in place to help continue production, though some of the most extreme were recently lifted.

 

Union leaders say that BAT asked factory employees to take a pay cut last month to make up for lost orders due to Covid-19, but workers rejected the request. Labour activists around the world have worried that some businesses may use the pandemic as an excuse to force workers into lowered salaries and worse conditions. An American workers advocacy group, The Solidarity Center, applauded the Thai government’s order to pay the workers, but also suggested the global brands the BAT factory supplies should help pay the workers severance.

 

SOURCE: Reuters

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Avatar

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Thailand

Thailand’s PM speeds up stimulus measures to boost domestic spending

Avatar

Published

2 days ago

on

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

By

Thailand’s PM speeds up stimulus measures to boost domestic spending | Thaiger

Thailand’s PM is speeding up economic stimulus measures to continue the effort to boost domestic spending throughout the year. In a meeting yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha told the Finance Ministry to push forward the rollout of the 3rd phase’ co-payment scheme, financial relief scheme and the Section 33 We Love Each Other programme.

Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow, noted that the co-payment scheme needs to be rolled out by June of this year to keep domestic tourism afloat. He cited a report that found such stimulus measures were helping the economy.

In the co-payment scheme, the government pays 50% of food, drinks and general goods purchases of up to 150 baht per person per day, capped at 3,500 baht per person for a specified duration. The first phase covered 10 million people, each receiving a 3,000 baht money transfer. The second phase, which ends on March 31, is paying an additional 5 million people 3,500 baht each.

The We Win financial relief scheme gave 32.4 million people, who were experiencing economic hardships caused by the Covid pandemic, a handout of 7,000 baht for 2 months. But those people must prove they only have a taxable income of no more than 300,000 baht per year or a monthly income not exceeding 25,000 baht. Those who wish to collect the handout must also have not more than 500,000 baht in total in bank deposit accounts. Kulaya Tantitemit, the FPO’s director-general, says low-income earners and small-scale retail shops have greatly benefitted from the scheme.

“There are more than 14.79 million eligible recipients and 1.5 million outlets participating in the scheme.”

She says the state subsidy was worth around 48.2 billion baht and 50.6 billion was out of pocket. Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chiang Mai, Songkhla and Chon Buri were the 5 provinces that saw the highest spending. And, Kulaya is urging those who received the subsidies to use them up before the second phase’ end date of March 31.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Business

Civil Aviation Authority to consider airlines’ requests to ease some Covid measures

Maya Taylor

Published

1 week ago

on

Thursday, March 18, 2021

By

Civil Aviation Authority to consider airlines’ requests to ease some Covid measures | Thaiger
PHOTO: Anna Zvereva on Flickr

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has singled out 8 Thai airlines it still has faith in and believes will stay afloat. The CAAT says that without the Covid-19 crisis, none of the carriers risked going bankrupt and the tough financial situation they find themselves in is solely due to the pandemic.

The Bangkok Post reports that the 8 airlines, which are all registered in the Kingdom, are Thai Airways, Thai Smile, Nok Air, AirAsia X, VietJet Air, Thai Lion Air, Asia Atlantic Airlines and City Airways. The CAAT has met with the airlines, who have requested the easing of 4 regulations in order to help them survive the financial crisis. Suttipong Kongpool from the CAAT says the authority has agreed to consider the requests.

One of the rules the airlines want dropped is the stipulation that shuttle buses taking passengers to and from aircraft can only have a maximum of 70% occupancy. The airlines say the rule is impossible to adhere to, given that there are not enough buses available. They also want an extension to the short-term permission that allows them to modify passenger planes to accommodate cargo. That permission is set to expire at the end of this month, but the airlines are calling for an extension of 3 months.

Carriers are also currently required to give 4 weeks’ notice if they need to cancel a scheduled flight. They are asking to have the notification period reduced to 2 weeks, pointing out that passengers are waiting until nearly the last minute to book flights.

Suttipong says the airlines have also asked that international arrivals be allowed to connect freely to domestic flights. However, he says that request would have to be approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Economy

Government warns of fake apps attempting to cash in on handout scheme

Maya Taylor

Published

1 week ago

on

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

By

Government warns of fake apps attempting to cash in on handout scheme | Thaiger
PHOTO: Rob Hampson on Unsplash

Thailand’s Labour Ministry has warned the public to be aware of fake mobile applications when registering for the government’s latest cash handout scheme. Spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek says that while a number of apps may be masquerading as registration platforms for the Mor33 Rao Rak Kan (“We Love Each Other”) campaign, registration is only possible via one official website.

“The scheme has only one online registration platform. No registration is allowed via a mobile application. Once a candidate’s registration is approved, he or she must verify their information via the government’s Pao Tang application. Do not download any other mobile application that has a similar name to the scheme or the official website, and refrain from inputting your personal information on untrusted applications.”

The scheme offers eligible participants a 4,000 baht handout, paid via the Pao Tang app. Thai nationals who are not state welfare cardholders, who have not joined the Rao Chana (“We Win”) campaign, and who have less than 500,000 baht in their bank accounts are eligible for the handout. The campaign will cost an estimated 37.1 billion baht and kicks off on March 22, depositing cash at a rate of 1,000 baht a week. The government hopes it will benefit around 9.27 million citizens.

Ratchada says that anyone who needs more information on the scheme can call the Social Security hotline on 1506, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The government has also announced another round of welfare card registration aimed at those who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic and who missed out on state welfare benefits in the last round. The current number of 3.7 million registered welfare card holders is expected to increase as more people find themselves out of work.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4 | Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism3 weeks ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | Thaiger
Phuket3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending