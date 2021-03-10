CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases, Samut Sakhon lifts “factory quarantine” | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases, Samut Sakhon lifts “factory quarantine”
After months of strict disease control measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, the epicentre of the recent wave of infections, Samut Sakhon, is lifting its so-called “bubble and seal” measures which quarantined migrant workers at factories where they worked. Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration deputy spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan says the measures are being lifted today.
39 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the CCSA’s daily briefing. There are 509 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 26,540 coronavirus infections and 85 deaths.
Out of the 39 new cases, 21 cases transmitted in high risk areas, 13 cases were detected in active case finding and 5 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand government sets “goal” to reopen by October
Thailand is hoping to open its doors to the world by October, according to an assistant spokesperson at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. But there are still several hoops to jump through, with the spokesperson treading carefully with her words.
Apisamai Srirangsan made the announcement but said the revelation was just a goal and “not a set decision or promise.” She says the shift to reopening would hopefully start in April, seeing reduced quarantine times and more “freedom of quarantine.” The pending changes would be part of the Phase 2 rollouts, with Phase 3 being marked by completely reopening the country.
Apisamai says such a decision would be announced well in advance, taking the tourist industry into consideration as they would need time to prepare. Despite the quarantine possibly being eradicated, she says is isn’t clear if the reopening would only be for those vaccinated tourists.
She went on to say that the reopening was also dependent upon other countries’ Covid situations, as well as the vaccine situation and the status of safety measures by airlines. A reopening could also exclude certain countries if they still have a high rate of Covid infections. Earlier this week, the CCSA noted that Africa would not probably be included in the reduced quarantine programme as the continent has seen multiple variants of the virus pop up.
Apisamai says even if the country isn’t fully reopened by October, it could still see a wider opening, just in time for Thailand’s high season. The decision will be mulled over during several meetings next Monday, March 15th with the CCSA. Next Tuesday and Friday, meetings will also be held with the Thai Cabinet.
Recently, the CCSA has indicated that Thailand has successfully controlled the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, as daily new infections have dropped to the double-digits.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Phuket
Officials meet in Phuket to discuss implementing “area quarantine” from April
A number of officials, including Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn will meet in Phuket today to discuss the implementation of area quarantine on the southern island, possibly as soon as next month. Thai PBS World reports that various hotel representatives and other tourism businesses are expected to attend the meeting.
The idea of area quarantine has been proposed for a number of tourist destinations, including Phuket, in the desperate hope of attracting more foreign tourists. Visitors would still need to have all the necessary paperwork and insurance for travel to Thailand, including a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of travel. However, once in area quarantine, they would only be required to remain in their hotel rooms for the first 3 days of their stay. They would be tested for Covid-19 and, if negative after 3 days, allowed to leave the room and roam freely around the resort for the remainder of the 14-day quarantine.
The idea is to allow more foreign visitors freedom of movement and Phuket officials are hoping to get going with the scheme from as early as next month, subject to government approval. The pandemic has destroyed tourism on the southern island, with many hotels closed either temporarily or for good, and those that remain open struggling to survive. Occupancy rates have plummeted, reaching just 20% during holidays and weekends, thanks only to domestic tourists.
The area quarantine concept gives some cause for hope, as does the National Communicable Disease Committee’s approval of vaccine passports. These can be used to reduce mandatory quarantine for vaccinated foreign tourists, meaning anyone that can produce proof of vaccination would be subject to 7 days’ quarantine instead of the current 14. However, travellers from South Africa will still have to endure the full 14 days, due to variants of the virus found in that country.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Extra doses of Covid vaccine lined up for tourist provinces
Thailand’s Culture Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry says provinces considered major tourist destinations could be given extra doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome says the government is being asked to agree to the proposal in order to boost residents’ confidence and help local economies. The chosen provinces included Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri (Pattaya), and Surat Thani.
The Bangkok Post reports that the first doses of China’s Sinovac jab have been distributed in tourist provinces, with 2,500 going to Koh Samui, 4,700 sent to Pattaya, 3,500 to Chiang Mai, and 4,000 to the resort island of Phuket. More doses will follow in June and September. In June, the breakdown will be 16,000 for Samui, 50,000 for Pattaya, 32,000 for Chiang Mai, and 16,000 for Phuket. In September, Phuket will take delivery of a further 48,000 doses, Samui will receive another 16,000, and Chiang Mai and Pattaya will receive 48,000 doses each.
Officials are also in talks as to what the Songkran celebrations will look like this year, after the PM confirmed the holiday will go ahead. Prayut Chan-o-cha says he has asked the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to discuss guidelines for the celebrations with relevant agencies and to submit a proposal to cabinet next week.
“The situation has now improved. With the collaboration of everyone, the Songkran events can be held. But what type of events will be held and how will have to be discussed to ensure they will not affect disease control measures. They may be less fun but still safe.”
It’s unclear if certain practices that are not particularly traditional, but have become associated with Songkran, such as foam parties and pick-up trucks splashing water on roads, will be given the green light this year.
Itthiphol suggests that the splashing of water be allowed to go ahead, given the low number of daily new infections.
“It should get the green light because the daily number of new Covid-19 cases has dropped from 3 digits to only 2 digits.”
However, he adds that this year’s Songkran celebrations should focus more on religious and cultural activities like making merit and pouring water on Buddha statues and onto the palms of the elderly. There has also been talk of participants being required to wear face shields, masks, and raincoats as protection against contamination, and maintaining social distancing when giving traditional greetings to the elderly.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
