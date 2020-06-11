image
Connect with us

Economy

Thai government to postpone tax increase on cheap cigarettes

Maya Taylor

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Thai government to postpone tax increase on cheap cigarettes | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Fotografierende on Unsplash
    • follow us in feedly

The Thai government is expected to delay a planned tax increase on cheap cigarettes, as well as agreeing a moratorium on excise duties for entertainment and sporting venues, provided they don’t lay off any staff. Cigarettes costing less than 60 baht a pack were expected to see a tax hike of between 20-40% in October, but this is now being postponed until next year, in a bid to help business owners and tobacco farmers.

Some nightlife and sporting venues could also get some relief, with the government saying they will be exempt from tax payments through to September. This is expected to include bars, pubs, soapy massage parlours, horseracing venues and golf courses. However, only businesses who have not laid off any of their staff will qualify for the measure, which is mostly aimed at alleviating the duties many have paid for alcohol.

SOURCE: Coconuts

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Economy

Industry panel wants foreign businesspeople allowed back to Thailand

Jack Burton

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Industry panel wants foreign businesspeople allowed back to Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking is proposing that foreign businesspeople be allowed back into Thailand. The president of the Thai Chamber of Commerce says this can be allowed if the government enacts strict measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, including ensuring every foreign visitor is tested for the virus 48 hours before landing in Thailand.

“They can be tested again upon arrival and required to go into self-isolation for 14 days. Foreign arrivals will also be prohibited from using public transport.”

A spokesman for the Board of Trade says he expects businesspeople from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to be given the opportunity to enter the country first.

“We also advise the government to let tourists from low-risk countries like Taiwan, Vietnam and China to land in Thailand provided they undergo Covid-19 preventative measures as well.”

The chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries says the strengthening baht will not have an impact on the business sector because it’s in line with regional currencies. The baht closed yesterday at 31.15 against the US dollar, which was partly put down to foreign investors making net buys of 859.5 million baht in the stock market and 3 billion in the bonds market.

The Joint Standing Committee is also advising the government to meet and listen to the public’s proposals on economic recovery.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?

Jack Burton

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when? | The Thaiger
PHOTO BK Magazine

Relief may be on the way for struggling restaurants, as they might be allowed to serve alcohol again when health officials further relax measures taken to stem the spread of Covid-19. No domestically transmitted cases have been now been detected for 16 days and public health officials say they’re gearing up for the next phase of reopening, and they may allow international schools to reopen and alcohol to be served again at restaurants and hotels.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says pubs, bars, karaoke parlours, and sex massage parlours will remain closed, for now. Events like conferences, sports and concerts will be allowed so long as “safe social distancing” is practiced, as will health spas and saunas.

Amusement parks, theme parks, playgrounds and swimming pools will also be allowed but children’s ball pit play areas must remain closed.

No specific date was given for the fourth phase of lifting the limits placed on business activities; it could take place as soon as next week or as late as the beginning of July. Next month is also when the government is expected to allow celebration of the postponed Songkran holidays. No dates for that either at the moment.

Taweesilp says details about the fourth phase will be clarified Friday.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Economy

Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

3 days ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht &#8216;travel bank&#8217; in next stimulus round | The Thaiger

The Finance Ministry is looking at giving domestic tourists a 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ to deduct off the cost of participating hotels, restaurants and tourism attractions. This time the restaurants, hospitality options and attractions will need to register for the service while the users won’t need to register.

So, a user might check into a 5,000 baht hotel and spend 1,000 baht on food for the family. They could use their credit to deduct 1,000 baht from the restaurant costs and the remaining 2,000 baht from their accommodation costs. They can’t cash in the credit, just use it on goods and services with registered businesses.

It is hoped the new scheme will help tourism-related businesses re-open and service some domestic tourism before the borders are re-opened for international tourists some time later. International borders are closed to scheduled international flights and tourism until at least the start of July. Land borders also remain closed. There is currently no date or plans for the resumption of international travel.

The revised government stimulus package has been designed to address some of the rorts in last year’s Eat-Shop-Spend (Chim-Shop-Chai) program. This time, rather than giving credits to the user, the government will re-imburse the businesses and services directly.

The finance ministry is now looking for hospitality businesses and services to register their interest in getting involved with the program – the government’s kickstart to the tourism industry which has been completely shutdown during the three months of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

The government is looking to spend 400 billion baht for general economic rehabilitation of the industry and another 1 trillion baht to fund the domestic tourism stimulus scheme. They plan to roll out the new tourism stimulus package in July. For June the government still has one more round of paying the monthly 5,000 cash payment to informal workers.

The government is also using the rest of June, at least, to repatriate Thais who were stuck overseas or wish to return to Thailand as their overseas work has evaporated in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
image

Trending