Connect with us

Economy

Thai education inequality grows, more students need financial aid

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai education inequality grows, more students need financial aid | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online
    • follow us in feedly

Thousands more students are seeking financial help this year, growing the education gap between the rich and the poor. Some families cannot afford to send their children to school due to financial stress brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, chief of the Equitable Education Fund says.

Around 1.8 million students applied for financial aid this year. 1.56 million applied last year. That’s a 17.5% increase. 20% of financial aid applicants are typically families that face extreme poverty. This year that group raised from 300,000 applicants to 600,000. Chaiyuth Punyasavatsut, the fund’s chief, says some families have to come up with tuition fees 3 to 4 times higher than their income to send their children to higher classes.

“It can be confirmed that Covid-19 has worsened the economic situation and educational gap. More children are slipping through the system due to high tuition fees.”

From 2015 to 2018, poverty rates grew from 7.2% to 9.8%, according to the World Bank. The number of people living in poverty increased from 4.85 million to more than 6.7 million people. Uneven education is a big challenge in Thailand, the World Bank says.

“A Thai child born today can expect to obtain 12.4 years of schooling before the age of 18. However, once adjusted for quality of learning, that only amounts to 8.6 years of schooling, indicating a gap of 3.8 years.”

SOURCES:Nation Thailand | World Bank in Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Economy

Thai economy shrinks, pandemic to blame

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Thai economy shrinks, pandemic to blame | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thailand Public Relations Department

The Thai economy is shrinking. A lot. So much that it’s close to hitting as low as it did in the 1998 financial crisis. Some say the coronavirus pandemic is to blame. For the second quarter, the Thai economy shrank by 12.2%, the National Economic Social Development Council says. That’s just a few decimal points away from a low in the financial crisis, according to the council’s secretary general Thosaporn Sirisumphand. “It is the most severe contraction since the second quarter of the 1998 Asian financial crisis, when GDP had sunk by 12.5%.” The Nation reports the coronavirus pandemic had […]

Continue Reading

Economy

Thai education set to change, prepare students for the future

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Thai education set to change, prepare students for the future | The Thaiger
PHOTO: We Are CP

Teachers may have to mix things up in the classroom. Thailand education officials are planning to change teaching with a new model they call “Education Eco-System.” The goal is to prep students for the rapidly changing future, the Education Ministry says. Along with a new curriculum, tests will be used less to evaluate students. With demands for a competitive labour force, education officials also plan to create more opportunities for students to learn specialised skills by upping the capacity at vocational schools as well as primary and secondary schools. Minister of Education Nataphol Teepsuwan says the overall plan is to […]

Continue Reading

Economy

Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 days ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online

With the drastic decline in tourism, dozens of van and taxi drivers, as well as tour operators in Phuket say they can’t make payments for their vehicle loans. With around 20,000 baht+ owed per month and little to no income, drivers and tour operators are facing having their vehicles repossessed. This morning, around 50 drivers and operators gathered together in Saphan Hin, east of Phuket Town, calling on Toyota Thailand to give them a “grace” period on their loan repayments for vehicles used in Phuket’s tourism industry… well, what’s left of it at the moment. They also presented a petition […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending