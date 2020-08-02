State schools told not to fully re-open until the CCSA gives permission

The Office of Basic Education Commission has ordered public schools to wait for a formal approval from the CCSA (Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration) before re-establishing their full timetable.

Since schools reopened at the start of July, schools with large classes of students have been required to split upinto two groups, operating on an odd/even basis with half the class on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the other half on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. In another arrangement one group of students studied for five days in a row, while the others stayed at home and studied online. Then swap over the next week.

The secretary-general from OBEC says that public schools “are still obliged to follow the limited attendance regulations” enforced by the CCSA and the Ministry of Education.

“We understand the situation has improved to the point that many schools want to return to normal. We want that, too, as face-to-face learning is better for students than  studying online. However, we also have to listen to the CCSA and wait for its green light.”

