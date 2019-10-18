Local investor sentiment dampened by Brexit woes and slump in Chinese economy | The Thaiger

Economy
Local investor sentiment dampened by Brexit woes and slump in Chinese economy
The British pound fell today as investors fret over PM Boris Johnson’s chances of pushing his Brexit deal through the British parliament, while Asian markets were mostly down after data showed China’s economy expanded at its slowest pace in nearly three decades.
The pound rallied almost to US$1.30 yesterday following news that negotiators had hammered out an agreement that would avoid Britain leaving the EU without a divorce deal – a move many warn would be economically catastrophic. But the brief celebrations were soon tempered by the realisation that the British PM faces an uphill task in getting the deal past lawmakers, with opposition MPs and even some in his own Conservative party saying they won’t pass it.
Most importantly, Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up Johnson’s government, said it was “unable to support these proposals”.
Forex traders sold sterling, pushing it back down below $1.29, and it extended losses in Asia. Focus is now on a crucial vote in London on the deal scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday).
“Much will depend on the PM’s ability to get some if not all DUP and (Scottish National Party) MPs onside, in addition to also getting the backing from the 21 ex-Conservative MPs he expelled from the party last month,” said National Australia Bank’s Rodrigo Catril.
“Rejection of the deal might well see more political brinkmanship around a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, but the most likely scenario would be yet another extension of the 31 October Brexit date.”
Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said whichever way the vote goes, “traders should prepare themselves for some severe volatility on Monday morning, with multiple big-figure moves a strong possibility”.
China growth slows again
Asian equity markets, meanwhile, were mostly lower after China said its economy expanded 6% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in 27 years, as leaders struggle to address weak domestic demand and the long-running US trade war.
The reading was a drop from the previous three months but in line with an AFP forecast and the government’s 6-6.5% target for the year.
While the National Bureau of Statistics said the economy “maintained overall stability”, it added that it “is under mounting downward pressure” from weakness at home and abroad.
Shanghai ended down 1.3% with Stephen Innes at AxiTrader saying traders were concerned the figures were not weak enough to prompt the Chinese central bank to embark on a big stimulus drive.
“With the People’s Bank of China, who arguably have plenty of policy ammunition to right the ship, probably unwilling to turn on the monetary taps, investors are taking risk off the table,” he said in a note.
Hong Kong was off 0.5% amid concern over the possibility of more violent protests over the weekend, while Sydney closed down 0.5 percent and Singapore eased 0.4%.
Seoul shed 0.8% and Wellington lost 0.7%, with Taipei and Manila also lower. But Tokyo closed 0.2 higher at a 10-month high, while Mumbai and Jakarta also edged up.
Hopes for the China-US trade talks were given a lift after Beijing’s commerce ministry said negotiators have “accelerated efforts” to hammer out details of last Friday’s mini-deal and were holding talks on moving on to the next phase of a wider agreement.
Donald Trump said Wednesday he hopes to sign the deal with President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Chile next month.
And the Turkish lira jumped more than 1% after Ankara said it would pause military operations in northern Syria for five days and US Vice President Mike Pence said Washington would not impose any fresh sanctions.
Key markets today…
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2857 from $1.2891 at 2050 GMT
Euro/pound: UP at 86.48 pence from 86.31 pence
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1122 from $1.1127
Dollar/yen: UP at 108.63 yen from 108.62 yen
London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4% at 7,152.55
Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.2% at 22,492.68 (close)
Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.5% at 26,719.58 (close)
Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 1.3% at 2,938.14 (close)
West Texas Intermediate: UP four cents at $53.97 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 22 cents at $59.69 per barrel
New York – Dow: UP 0.1% at 27,025.88 (close)
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Economy
Study shows most Thai people live hand to mouth
PHOTO: eTamping
Nearly half of Thailand’s citizens aged 18-65 are spending everything they earn on monthly bills and living expenses, leaving them with nothing to put aside as savings. A study carried out by GoBear, an international financial comparison site, reveals that the highest percentage of people living paycheck to paycheck (53%) are those in the 36-45 age group.
51% of both the 26-35 and 56-65 age groups say they too only earn enough money to cover bills and living costs. Thai Residents reports that many Thai citizens want to retire by the age of 53, but the latest findings show that most would not have the means to do so.
Benjarong Suvarnkiri from digital banking channel ME by TMB says Thai people face a funds shortage each month, meaning they regularly have to move money back and forth in order to meet their financial commitments.
The number of people dealing with recurring money problems is higher in Thailand than almost every other country in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, despite the fact that Thais typically earn more than those in countries like Indonesia.
The GoBear findings also reveal that 15% of Thai people have no savings to tide them over in the case of unemployment and have no retirement fund, despite most saying they want to retire at the age of 53.
This age is lower than the preferred retirement age of citizens in other Asian countries such as Hong Kong, the Philippines and Indonesia, with Thai Residents also reporting that Thai people generally start saving or investing much later than those in other countries.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Economy
Twin TAT campaigns will boost domestic travel
In November the Tourism Authority of Thailand plans two campaigns – “Visit Thailand with 100 Baht” and “Shocking Price Weekday Travel”, – aimed to generate 400 million baht in local tourism revenue before the end of the year.
The TAT’s executive director of product promotion said “Shocking Price Weekday Travel” would encourage upper and middle-class Thai tourists to travel more on weekdays, enjoying discounts of up to 80% on high-end tourism products, including five-star hotels, airlines, spas, yachting, Michelin-star restaurants and other privileges from online travel agents. The TAT says at least 4,000 tourism operators and members of tourism associations have registered to take part in the scheme.
A second campaign, “Visit Thailand with 100 Baht”, will feature 40,000 tourism products priced at just 100 baht, offering 10,000 products per day on November 11-12 and December 11-12. You’ll need to be 18 or older and have e-banking and a mobile phone number to join the campaign via the TAT’s website, and can shop for only one tourism product outside their hometown.
Registration will run from 6am until midnight or whenever the 10,000 products for that day run out, the TAT said. The campaign will offer air and bus tickets, hotels, food and drink, tour packages and attractions.
The TAT’s governor said 116 million baht will be used for the two additional programs, above the government’s 1,000 baht cash giveaway Chim-Shop-Chai (Taste-Shop-Spend) scheme, and a 15% cash rebate for spending on tourism products. He expects the new campaigns should add about 400 million baht in tourism revenue and increase the number of Thai tourists travelling domestically by 10-20% .
“The new campaigns, are expected to raise domestic tourism revenue to 1.12 trillion baht this year.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
Thailand resume free trade talks with EU, reducing reliance on China
The European Union has restarted talks with Thailand about a potential free trade agreement. The talks started just days after unfreezing a deadlock put in place by the previous military junta. The resumption of talks comes as Thailand seeks to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on China, which accounted for 14% of the its total foreign direct investment in 2018.
The director-general of the Thai foreign ministry’s department of European affairs held talks in Brussels yesterday with top EU officials in charge of Asia. The talks underlined the EU’s interest in developing closer ties with Southeast Asia, with the ultimate goal of a strategic partnership with ASEAN, which 10 countries in the region.
ASEAN represents the EU’s third-largest trading partner outside Europe, after the US and China, with more than 237.3 billion euros (263.9 billion USD) of trade in goods in 2018. According to latest available statistics bilateral trade in services amounted to 85.5 billion euros in 2017.
Free trade talks between Thailand and the EU also started in 2013 but were put on hold by the EU after the military coup that ousted the democratically elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra.
The EU said at the time that “political and civil rights and liberties in Thailand had been severely curtailed” during its years of military rule.
SOURCE: South China Morning Post
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
Voice TV report paints grim picture of Thailand’s tourism problems
Indonesia’s President Jokowi says he is “embarrassed” by fires
Patong Mayor hands out useless, cheap face-masks
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
British Instagrammer locked up in “filthy Bangkok cell’ over missing passport pages
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Opinion: Retirees and medical insurance in Thailand
Indian tourist numbers to Thailand steadily climbing
Future Forward’s Thanathorn in court over alleged media share holdings
Royal Barge Procession on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya postponed to December 12
Local investor sentiment dampened by Brexit woes and slump in Chinese economy
Study shows most Thai people live hand to mouth
BTS thief and credit card skimmers arrested in Bangkok
Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn hospitalised for infection
Convicted human traffickers ignore 99% of court orders in Thailand
Jump in national park visitor numbers as ‘winter’ arrives in northern Thailand
Now you see him, now you don’t… Patong Police hunt foreigner over $30k theft
Twin TAT campaigns will boost domestic travel
Thailand resume free trade talks with EU, reducing reliance on China
Powerful 6.4 earthquake kills five in the Philippines
The dangers of 5G – coming to a mobile phone near you
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
Trending
- Thai Life1 day ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
- Thailand1 day ago
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
- Opinion3 days ago
Buddhists call for boycott of Hilton & Waldorf Astoria Hotels with the opening of Siddhartha Lounge
- Bangkok3 days ago
The world’s fastest growing tourist destinations
- Road deaths3 days ago
Thailand road toll: 554 dead this month, 11,462 this year
- Expats4 days ago
“Auf Wiedersehen” to overstaying German on Koh Samui
- Environment3 days ago
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
- Environment4 days ago
New controls on three toxic agri-chemicals take effect on October 20