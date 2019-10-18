Study shows most Thai people live hand to mouth | The Thaiger

Economy
Study shows most Thai people live hand to mouth
Nearly half of Thailand’s citizens aged 18-65 are spending everything they earn on monthly bills and living expenses, leaving them with nothing to put aside as savings. A study carried out by GoBear, an international financial comparison site, reveals that the highest percentage of people living paycheck to paycheck (53%) are those in the 36-45 age group.
51% of both the 26-35 and 56-65 age groups say they too only earn enough money to cover bills and living costs. Thai Residents reports that many Thai citizens want to retire by the age of 53, but the latest findings show that most would not have the means to do so.
Benjarong Suvarnkiri from digital banking channel ME by TMB says Thai people face a funds shortage each month, meaning they regularly have to move money back and forth in order to meet their financial commitments.
The number of people dealing with recurring money problems is higher in Thailand than almost every other country in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, despite the fact that Thais typically earn more than those in countries like Indonesia.
The GoBear findings also reveal that 15% of Thai people have no savings to tide them over in the case of unemployment and have no retirement fund, despite most saying they want to retire at the age of 53.
This age is lower than the preferred retirement age of citizens in other Asian countries such as Hong Kong, the Philippines and Indonesia, with Thai Residents also reporting that Thai people generally start saving or investing much later than those in other countries.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Twin TAT campaigns will boost domestic travel
In November the Tourism Authority of Thailand plans two campaigns – “Visit Thailand with 100 Baht” and “Shocking Price Weekday Travel”, – aimed to generate 400 million baht in local tourism revenue before the end of the year.
The TAT’s executive director of product promotion said “Shocking Price Weekday Travel” would encourage upper and middle-class Thai tourists to travel more on weekdays, enjoying discounts of up to 80% on high-end tourism products, including five-star hotels, airlines, spas, yachting, Michelin-star restaurants and other privileges from online travel agents. The TAT says at least 4,000 tourism operators and members of tourism associations have registered to take part in the scheme.
A second campaign, “Visit Thailand with 100 Baht”, will feature 40,000 tourism products priced at just 100 baht, offering 10,000 products per day on November 11-12 and December 11-12. You’ll need to be 18 or older and have e-banking and a mobile phone number to join the campaign via the TAT’s website, and can shop for only one tourism product outside their hometown.
Registration will run from 6am until midnight or whenever the 10,000 products for that day run out, the TAT said. The campaign will offer air and bus tickets, hotels, food and drink, tour packages and attractions.
The TAT’s governor said 116 million baht will be used for the two additional programs, above the government’s 1,000 baht cash giveaway Chim-Shop-Chai (Taste-Shop-Spend) scheme, and a 15% cash rebate for spending on tourism products. He expects the new campaigns should add about 400 million baht in tourism revenue and increase the number of Thai tourists travelling domestically by 10-20% .
“The new campaigns, are expected to raise domestic tourism revenue to 1.12 trillion baht this year.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand resume free trade talks with EU, reducing reliance on China
The European Union has restarted talks with Thailand about a potential free trade agreement. The talks started just days after unfreezing a deadlock put in place by the previous military junta. The resumption of talks comes as Thailand seeks to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on China, which accounted for 14% of the its total foreign direct investment in 2018.
The director-general of the Thai foreign ministry’s department of European affairs held talks in Brussels yesterday with top EU officials in charge of Asia. The talks underlined the EU’s interest in developing closer ties with Southeast Asia, with the ultimate goal of a strategic partnership with ASEAN, which 10 countries in the region.
ASEAN represents the EU’s third-largest trading partner outside Europe, after the US and China, with more than 237.3 billion euros (263.9 billion USD) of trade in goods in 2018. According to latest available statistics bilateral trade in services amounted to 85.5 billion euros in 2017.
Free trade talks between Thailand and the EU also started in 2013 but were put on hold by the EU after the military coup that ousted the democratically elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra.
The EU said at the time that “political and civil rights and liberties in Thailand had been severely curtailed” during its years of military rule.
SOURCE: South China Morning Post
TAT says ‘all go’ for tourism discount campaign
PHOTO: Thailand Shopping and Dining Paradise
The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s governor says that the TAT will introduce two domestic tourism promotional measures – a 100 baht nationwide tourism campaign, and “shocking-price weekday” discounts.
The 100 baht campaign will offer some 40,000 products and services at only 100 baht each. Registration is required and will be open on November 11-12 and December 11-12, 2019, for up to 10,000 people each day on the the TAT website, starting at midnight each day.
The weekday discount campaign, valid Mondays to Thursdays will run from November 1 until December 3, offering up to 70% discounts on selected tourism products. The TAT will open an online store offering the same discounts. Eligible purchases made with the government’s wallet app will also receive a 15% VAT rebate.
The TAT says they are now ensuring the readiness of the system to accommodate registrations, after issues found during the previous ‘Chim Shop Chai’ campaign for Thais in a recent successful economic stimulus package from the government. In that campaign the government handed out 1000 baht gift to Thais with the stipulation it had to be spent in another province. 12 million Thais registered for the program.
The governor says he is confident these measures will provide an ongoing economic boost following the success of the Chim Shop Chai campaign, spiking revenue 10-20% during the campaign.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
