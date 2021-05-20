Economy
Bitcoin dives to $30k, a drop to less than half its peak price
Bitcoin saw the biggest drop of this year, returning it to levels it hadn’t seen since January, falling at one point to just over US $30,000. The past week has seen large amounts of selling of the cryptocurrency and value had dropped to less than half of its peak price last month of $64,829. Bitcoin experienced a 30% drop in value but has since seen a little recovery. From the highest point to the lowest point of the week there was a 40% fluctuation though as of this writing prices are hovering back around $40,000.
The drop in Bitcoin value all but erases the cryptocurrency’s surge when Tesla purchased $1.5 billion Bitcoin and this loss in part due to Tesla’s recent announcement that they will no longer accept Bitcoin. That statement came as Tesla’s Elon Musk cited concerns that mining Bitcoin is an environmentally unfriendly process. Over $300 billion was estimated to have been lost in crypto markets based on that statement.
The Bitcoin drop was mimicked by other currencies such as Ethereum falling 22% and Dogecoin tumbling 25%. Ironically Dogecoin also experienced a surge thanks to Elon Musk and a massive drop during his subsequent Saturday Night Live appearance on American television. Musk did hint that Tesla was not selling off their Bitcoin which may have helped recover the market a little.
While Tesla’s flamboyant leader gets a lot of attention regarding the Bitcoin drop, a much bigger issue for the future of cryptocurrency is taking place in China. On Tuesday 3 major banking and payment institutions in China warned in a statement released on social media against trading cryptocurrency or conducting business using Bitcoin as payment.
In the joint statement, the Payment and Clearing Association of China, the National Internet Finance Association of China, and the China Banking Association, said that the volatility of cryptocurrency, like this recent drop in Bitcoin and other cryptos, can seriously affect people’s assets and disrupt the national economy. They pointed out that Chinese law offers no protection against crypto losses, and that trading itself is illegal for financial institutions and payment providers in China.
The country has long been anti-cryptocurrency, having previously banned crypto IPO rollouts and shut down Chinese cryptocurrency exchanges. The massive Chinese market had been a dominating factor in cryptocurrency, at one point posting about 90% of the global cryptocurrency trades, but the government’s continued crackdowns have somewhat reduced their sway.
Chinese fears of money laundering brought about the banning of cryptocurrency trading 2 years ago. At the same time, the central bank has been pushing its own crypto-currency, digital Yuan, which it has piloted around the country as a heavily regulated domestic crypto option. Critics say that the Chinese attitude towards cryptocurrency is expected as China struggles to maintain capital control, a problem severely exacerbated by digital currencies. An effort to stop people in the country from using crypto to move their cash abroad has driven crypto investors out of China.
Crypto experts believe that this week’s plummet is only a small setback for the future of Bitcoin and that market volatility is a normal characteristic of cryptocurrency investment. They say that fluctuation like this is not unusual despite the scary figure of 250 billion dollars lost in the Bitcoin market drop last week. Experts are quick to point out that Bitcoin is operating on a large scale now and it’s still up 30% this year and over the past 12 months has skyrocketed 300%.
SOURCE: CNBC and Bangkok Post
Thailand
Despite a better performance in first quarter, Thailand’s GDP may not impress in second
Despite performing better than predicted in the first quarter, Thailand’s gross domestic product may not be as impressive in the second quarter. As the first quarter saw a contraction of 2.6% year on year, analysts say the contraction was better than predicted. Now, an Oxford Economics report says the recent third wave in Covid-19 may prevent the GDP from seeing a smaller contraction in the second quarter.
The report predicts that Thailand’s GDP will only grow by 2.8% this year as the third wave of the virus has seen more than 2/3 of total infections in the Kingdom since the pandemic began in late 2019. The restrictions set forth to businesses is also contributing to the prediction as many have been forced to shutter. Already, the first quarter saw business confidence and household consumption contract by .4%, a number that was 1.2% lower than last year’s first quarter.
As the new safety measures have seen the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration classifying provinces into coloured zones, those in the red and deep red are seeing only non-entertainment venues staying open at a reduced capacity since the beginning of April. Despite the country planning to reopen by July in some tourist hotspots like Phuket, the plans may be delayed due to the rising amount of infections. The tourism industry, once again, is set to take a further hit, likely until the country has administered vaccines en masse.
Thailand’s net exports have also seen a dent, despite rising 8%. Stronger imports have offset the growth, decreasing 8% points from last year’s first quarter net exports growth.
Meanwhile, Thailand is planning a mass vaccination scheme to help achieve herd immunity in line with reopening the country by at least October, however, the plan has yet to take off. As Bangkok deals with increasing daily infections, plans have been set to open 25 vaccination centres in an effort to inoculate 38,000 to 50,000 people per day. The goal is to see 5 million people in the capital vaccinated by the end of July, but previous unmet goals have gained widespread criticism of the government’s handling of the pandemic.
SOURCE: Business Times
Economy
Market down as good US economy drives interest rate fears
After US inflation exceeded targets and increased 4%, global stock markets including Thailand plummeted yesterday with fears of rising interest rates. Almost 144 billion baht was traded yesterday with the market at one point diving down 70 points in the late afternoon before recovering to a 23.72 point loss, closing at 1548.13.
2% is a high rate of inflation so the big numbers sparked fears that the US Federal Reserve will reduce quantitative easing and increase interest rate which decreases the market’s liquidity. The US economy is surging with the Consumer Price Index up 4.2% over last year.
The balancing out of the economy will likely push risky prospects like the stock market down while driving up commodity prices like energy and oil. This may hurt the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the short run, but will likely have long-term positive effects as the SET has a large number of energy stocks that will benefit from the market’s change.
Some long-term investors in Thailand fear quantitative easing and the market’s tightening because it drives away foreign investors which in the past made up 30% of the Thai market. But now foreigners only account for 20% so the negative effect should be much less. However, in the normal inflation range of 1 to 3%, the stock market should have a price-to-earnings ratio of 20 and some experts have downgraded it to 18 now.
Eyeing the US, some experts predict that even accelerated quantitative easing won’t come into effect until the end of the year and interest rates probably won’t rise significantly within the next 2 years. Watching the continued effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and US unemployment figures will be key indicators driving the global market up or down.
Even with the stock market down in Thailand, there’s still some good news as Thai corporations listed on the SET expected to cross the 200 billion baht profit threshold this week, after reporting 180 billion baht in the first quarter of the year, with 55% of the market recording a profit.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
Bank of Thailand announcing 3rd phase case-by-case debt aid
Today the Bank of Thailand will announce the third phase of their plan to reduce debt strain on people affected by the third wave of Covid-19. The phase is part of a continued effort to help individual borrowers cope with their debts by implementing restructuring measures. Financial aid is planned to be given to those in need after evaluation on a case-by-case basis, according to the Deputy Governor for Financial Institutions Stability.
The Bank of Thailand is considering the many different ways that people’s debt has been affected by Covid-19 in Thailand. The third wave that started in early April has been spreading exponentially more than any of the previous 2 waves of the Coronavirus, delaying any economic growth or eased reopenings. With much worse outbreaks, many retail operators that had taken loans found themselves unable to repay their debts. Covid-19’s economic stranglehold on Thailand has shuttered businesses and lowered people’s incomes.
The decision was made to not implement blanket measures but rather address the variety of situations borrowers may be in. The bank had recently approved amended soft loans and asset warehousing schemes and had offered over 3,000 borrowers an average of 2.1 million baht each, investing 6.21 billion baht into the programme. Previous measures included a debt moratorium, which has now expired for most borrowers, meaning that they have restarted their loan repayments.
There have been rumours that the third phase of the Bank of Thailand debt restructuring would include a ” debt haircut” plan, a term for revaluing assets factoring in the risk of a decrease in value and possible liquidation. That plan would essentially recalculate the value of the assets of the borrowers and lower the loan amount as a result.
Bank of Thailand officials declined to comment on debt haircuts while other banks indicated they would not agree to such cuts claiming borrowers need to be financially disciplined and a reduction on their debt would lead to a moral decline. They said that their default rate was reasonably low and they believe sustainable growth will only be achieved if both the borrower and the lender remain financially disciplined.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
