Americans arrested over Bangkok kidnap attempt released on bail

Thai police arrested a former United States Marines, along with an American and 2 Thai men, including a senior police officer, for allegedly kidnapping a foreign businessman at a Bangkok restaurant and then demanding a $3 million USD ransom. The men allegedly abducted 60 year old Wen Yu Chung, from Taiwan, over a failed business deal.

Wen was reportedly abducted in broad daylight on March 28 at the L’Oliva restaurant in Bangkok’s Thong Lor, apparently during a meeting to “resolve” some disagreement over a large purchase of rubber gloves. Apparently, the men had bought 93 million baht, or around $2.95 million USD, worth of rubber gloves from Wen, which turned out to be a much lower quality than expected.

The alleged kidnappers include former Marine, 52 year old Louis William Ziskin along with another American, 41 year old Jeremy Hughes Manchester, and Thai nationals 28 year old Prasit Narit and 58 year old Kritsnaporn Thapthawee, who is also a police officer. Some reporters say that Jeremy is also a former Marine.

The men allegedly demanded $3 million USD from Wen’s family, but the family refused to pay the ransom and called police. It’s unclear how long Wen was held captive, but a report from Reuters says that the men released Wen at a hospital after the family contacted authorities. They were arrested on May 15, but recently paid the 300,000 baht bail and are being monitored with electronic tracking bracelets, according to police.

“Their lawyers successfully applied for bail. They should wear bracelets at all times. They were also barred from leaving Thailand. Chung’s boss, who was also his mother, didn’t want to follow their demands and contacted us to help them with the situation.”

SOURCE: Reuters

