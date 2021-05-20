Thailand
Some inmates to be released on parole following Covid-19 outbreaks at prisons
With thousands of inmates infected with Covid-19 at several Thailand prisons, the Department of Corrections is now tackling its longstanding problem at prisons… overcrowding.
There’s now talk within the department of possibly granting some prisoners parole, or at least reducing their sentences as a short-term measure to reduce the overcrowding. Others in court detention, while awaiting trial, might be released on bail. Previous reports also said around 50,000 inmates incarcerated for minor drug charges might soon be released on house arrest and monitored with an electronic tracking bracelet.
To release inmates on special parole or to reduce their sentences, rules need to be amended, according to the department’s director general Aryut Sinthopphan. The rules on parole and sentence reduction are primarily for elderly inmates, or prisoners who are chronically ill.
So far, more than 12,000 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 at around a dozen correctional facilities across Thailand. The department is now rolling out a so-called “Bubble and Seal” measure to prevent the virus from spreading and all correctional facilities are instructed to prepare for potential outbreaks. Prisons must set up their own field hospitals as well as their own committees to handle Covid-19 situations.
Correctional facilities are also told to screen all inmates for Covid-19. Those who test positive for the virus will need to do an X-ray of their lungs to see if they need to treat inflammation or other symptoms.
Prison officers who have any symptoms of Covid-19, even a runny nose, will need to do a swab test. Officers who pass the virus to others in prison can potentially face disciplinary action, Aryut says.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,636 new cases, provincial totals
2,636 new Covid-19 cases, including 671 in prisons, were reported today in the CCSA’s daily briefing. Another 25 coronavirus-related deaths were logged today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 703. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 119,585 Covid-19 infections.
Thailand now has 49,210 active Covid-19 cases. Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections in the latest outbreak. Another 1,001 coronavirus infections were reported in the capital today. Health officials are rolling out active case finding in numerous high risk areas and cluster areas.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration also plans to vaccinate 70% of residents in the capital within the next 2 months. The CCSA will announce more information on the national vaccination plan, including information for foreign residents, tomorrow during the daily press briefing.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Gold necklace raffle for vaccinated people in Khon Kaen
Provinces around Thailand have schemed to increase Covid-19 vaccine sign-ups, and one district in Khon Kaen has just launched a gold necklace giveaway to registered vaccinated residents. The mayor of the Phon district in Thailand’s northeastern province of Khon Kaen has announced a prize for 3 lucky winners. The plan is to sign up people to get vaccinated and then do a drawing once 2,000 people have had the vaccine administered.
The drawings will be for one of 3 gold necklaces currently valued at about 7,000 baht each. The necklaces weigh 1 saleung, a Thai gold measurement that equates to about 3.7 grams of pure gold. To be eligible to win a necklace, a person must be vaccinated and categorised as at-risk by having underlying health conditions or being over 60 years old.
As an added bonus to incentivise people to register to get their jabs, the mayor signed up 30 local business to offer a 10% discount for those who have already been vaccinated. The businesses are mainly food and drink establishments like restaurants or street vendors. Vaccinated people will receive a coupon to show at participating business to be given their discount until the end of the year.
The mayor believes that people are willing to cooperate in his district to get vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity, but that the extra enticement of a gold necklace prize may give a push to sign-ups to get vaccinated. The district expects to receive doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine next month as national rollouts get underway.
Plans are in place for a mass vaccination event in a multipurpose hall from July 5 to 7. The municipality expects that around 6,000 people will be vaccinated by the end of that drive, enough people to give away the 3 necklaces by drawing of vaccine certification documents from the Ministry of Public Health.
SOURCE: Daily News and ThaiVisa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Experts urge Covid-19 recovered people to still get vaccinated
The head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University issued a statement today advocating for people who have already had Covid-19 to still get vaccinated. Virologist Yong Poovorawan posted on Facebook saying that recovered Covid-19 patients are still at risk and should be vaccinated. The post was in response to a question from someone confused about the need for vaccination if a person has already been infected.
Yong confirmed there is a chance of reinfection with Covid-19 and that vaccination decreases the likelihood of a second Covid-19 infection. Immunity after having a Coronavirus infection has been seen to decline in studies after 6 months. Optimally, people should get vaccinated about 3 months after initially being infected with Covid-19, according to a study in Nature Medicine.
A recent small study showed that both AstraZeneca and Sinovac performed better in stimulating immune system response to Covid-19 and producing antibodies than the body’s natural response to having recovered from a Coronavirus infection itself.
The Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology has been running studies on patients after having recovered from Covid-19. They administered a booster shot to people who had gotten over Covid-19 within the last 3 to 6 months while providing the full 2 jab vaccination for people who had recovered between 6 months and 1 year. They monitor epidemiological data and keep detailed logs of each patient’s immunity levels.
Yong reiterated that data shows that everyone should be vaccinated even if you’ve had Covid-19 already, and urged recovered people to register for a vaccination appointment, especially in light of the current Covid-19 outbreak around much of the country still.
Vaccination campaigns are being rolled out across Thailand with provinces trying different techniques to motivate people to register and be inoculated. Door-to-door education campaigns have resulted in Lampang reporting some of the highest registration numbers in Thailand, and Khon Kaen just announced drawings amongst vaccine recipients for a gold necklace.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Prison planet
Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 3:02 pm
Any and all non violent subjects should be released. Drugs are not without consequences but prohibition simply makes problems worse. The real issue is govt employees are more often than not the competition in the illicit drug market shutting down other competition. Its not about stopping crime
Nigel
Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 3:07 pm
I didn’t see anything about prisoners being tested for Covid prior to release? They talked of prison officers having to do swab tests (I assume they mean lateral flow test) even if they have a runny nose! What about the 76% of carriers of the virus who have no symptoms? A runny nose of one of the rare things you get with Covid. And it says if you test positive you will get an x-Ray to check for fluid in the lungs. I’m totally baffled by what the hell they are talking about. Are they making this up or are 5 year olds running things?
Bob
Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 3:09 pm
Releasing 50000 possible Covid infected inmates out into the general public is a great way to ensure it spreads around the whole country