Police seize over 2 million meth pills in central Thailand

Police seized over two million meth pills, along with other drugs, in Thailand’s central Lop Buri province on Saturday. Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau confiscated 2,200,000 meth pills, and 40,000 Erimin 5 pills. Erimin is a hypnotic drug.

Police said the drug bust came after police were alerted that a large number of drugs were being transferred from a neighbouring country, via Northeastern parts of Thailand to a destination in central Thailand.

Police arrested nine people identified as 20 year old Kittisak Samwak, 20 year old Kornwipa Traisu, 22 year old Napat Khunhom, 22 year old Tatpong Guwasarn, 23 year old Woramet Saywakawong, 25 year old ​​Watchara Onyem, 27 year old Chockjaroen Kratnarong, 27 year old Tanaphon Uthaipoj, and 30 year old Poopakeak Dechawong. One suspect, Kornwipa, is a woman, while the rest are men.

Police arrested the suspects on Lomsak Road in Pattana Nikhom district, while the suspects were transferring the drugs. All face charges of illegal possession of Category 1 and 2 drugs with intent to sell, The Pattaya News reported.

There have been a few drug busts in Thailand this year involving millions of meth pills. The biggest bust happened back in January when Police seized 15.2 million meth pills in the northern Chiang Rai province.

Meth continues to be the most popular, cheap, and readily available illicit narcotic in Thailand and all over Southeast Asia, where the synthetic drug trade is booming.

Last year alone, more than one billion meth pills were seized in the east and Southeast Asia, according to a report released by the United Nations. It is considered the “drug of greatest concern” in the region by the UN.

In April, Thai police arrested more than 120,000 drug suspects in the past six months. They had seized more than 2.4 billion baht in assets and confiscated more than 260 million pills of illegal substances, including meth.