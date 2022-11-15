Connect with us

Thailand

House fire kills family of 3 and 12 pets in central Thailand

Published

 on 

A blazing fire engulfed a house in Pathum Thani province in central Thailand last night killing a couple, their one year old child, and 12 pets.

At 1am today, officers from Thanya Buri Police Station were informed of a house fire in Pruksa Village Khlong 8 in Thanya Buri district. Police, firefighters, and rescue workers from the Por Teck Thung Foundation rushed to the scene.

The entire one-storey house had already gone up in flames when firefighters arrived. It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

Inside the bathroom, officers found the bodies of 43 year old Sing Nuana, 40 year old La-ong Nuana, and their one year old boy Sinamahad Nuana. The remains of 11 cats and one dog were also found in the house.

The house was secured with iron bars, which might be the reason the family couldn’t escape in time, said the police. Police and firefighters are working together to figure out the exact cause of the fire.

A neighbour, 35 year old Wanisa Nokkasak, told police the fire started around midnight. She said she heard a loud noise and hurried outside to see what happened.

Wanisa said she saw a fire inside the house and expected Sing, La-ong, and Little Sinamahad to be trapped because their house is secured tightly with iron bars. Wanisa said that Sing was an air conditioner technician so the equipment in the house may have acted as fuel for the fire, causing it to spread quickly.

Police Captain Satra Seekham from Thanya Buri Police Station said a doctor from Thanya Buri Hospital performed a preliminary autopsy at the scene. The Por Teck Tung Foundation took the deceased’s bodies to undergo a thorough autopsy at Thammasat Hospital, added the police officer.

On Saturday, a fire ripped through an abandoned sports centre in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand. No injuries were reported.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand5 hours ago

Residents furious 20 million baht rest area on Thailand Riviera Road abandoned
Phuket6 hours ago

PHUKET TASTIVAL festival coming up
Thailand6 hours ago

HelloFresh accused of using coconut milk made using monkey labour in Thailand
Sponsored2 days ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Health6 hours ago

World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid-19 infections up 12.8% last week
Krabi7 hours ago

Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand7 hours ago

Police search for naked tourist riding a motorcycle in public
Crime7 hours ago

Police seize four tiger cubs in northeast Thailand
World8 hours ago

Baby #8 billion: Manila marks world population milestone
World Cup8 hours ago

Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition
Pattaya8 hours ago

Island off Pattaya sees 20,000 tourists over weekend
World Cup8 hours ago

The Thaiger World Cup 2022 sweepstake – download, print off & pick your team
Bangkok8 hours ago

Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
World Cup8 hours ago

The Thaiger’s World Cup 2022 wallchart – free to download and print so you don’t miss a single match in Qatar
Cannabis News9 hours ago

New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending