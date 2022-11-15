Thailand
House fire kills family of 3 and 12 pets in central Thailand
A blazing fire engulfed a house in Pathum Thani province in central Thailand last night killing a couple, their one year old child, and 12 pets.
At 1am today, officers from Thanya Buri Police Station were informed of a house fire in Pruksa Village Khlong 8 in Thanya Buri district. Police, firefighters, and rescue workers from the Por Teck Thung Foundation rushed to the scene.
The entire one-storey house had already gone up in flames when firefighters arrived. It took about an hour to get the fire under control.
Inside the bathroom, officers found the bodies of 43 year old Sing Nuana, 40 year old La-ong Nuana, and their one year old boy Sinamahad Nuana. The remains of 11 cats and one dog were also found in the house.
The house was secured with iron bars, which might be the reason the family couldn’t escape in time, said the police. Police and firefighters are working together to figure out the exact cause of the fire.
A neighbour, 35 year old Wanisa Nokkasak, told police the fire started around midnight. She said she heard a loud noise and hurried outside to see what happened.
Wanisa said she saw a fire inside the house and expected Sing, La-ong, and Little Sinamahad to be trapped because their house is secured tightly with iron bars. Wanisa said that Sing was an air conditioner technician so the equipment in the house may have acted as fuel for the fire, causing it to spread quickly.
Police Captain Satra Seekham from Thanya Buri Police Station said a doctor from Thanya Buri Hospital performed a preliminary autopsy at the scene. The Por Teck Tung Foundation took the deceased’s bodies to undergo a thorough autopsy at Thammasat Hospital, added the police officer.
On Saturday, a fire ripped through an abandoned sports centre in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand. No injuries were reported.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Residents furious 20 million baht rest area on Thailand Riviera Road abandoned
PHUKET TASTIVAL festival coming up
HelloFresh accused of using coconut milk made using monkey labour in Thailand
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
Covid-19 infections up 12.8% last week
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Police search for naked tourist riding a motorcycle in public
Police seize four tiger cubs in northeast Thailand
Baby #8 billion: Manila marks world population milestone
Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition
Island off Pattaya sees 20,000 tourists over weekend
The Thaiger World Cup 2022 sweepstake – download, print off & pick your team
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
The Thaiger’s World Cup 2022 wallchart – free to download and print so you don’t miss a single match in Qatar
New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
Police arrest 2 Chinese mafia chiefs, 3 slip the net
Thai women tricked into sex work in Nigeria seek help
Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
PayPal to lock out Thai users at end of month
Mass tree-planting planned for Phuket beach after illegal structures removed
Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality
VIDEO: Billowing fire spoils Yi Peng Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
12 people injured by illegal fireworks in Loy Krathong event
Online Visa Extensions Now Available in Thailand | GMT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hot News4 days ago
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
-
Events3 days ago
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
-
Malaysia1 day ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Patong3 days ago
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Cannabis News3 days ago
Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions
-
Thailand2 days ago
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
-
Crime1 day ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand