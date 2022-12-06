Connect with us

Drugs

Man returns for bag with meth pills he left at restaurant

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Man arrested after returning to restaurant for the bag of meth he left. (via หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา)

We’ve all done it, on our way home from a meal out when we realize that we left something on the table at the restaurant, such as takeaway leftovers or an umbrella. Sometimes we turn the car around and go back, sometimes we shrug it off and consider it a loss. One man in Chon Buri probably should have taken this one as a loss, as he was arrested after returning to a restaurant to pick up the bag of meth pills he left there.

A chicken and rice restaurant in the Nong Chak subdistrict called the Ban Bueng Police around 1.30am yesterday. He reported a bag was left by a customer. He said that a male customer drove off on a motorbike after eating dinner, leaving his bag on the table. Worried about what he might find inside, the cautious owner made a video as he opened the bag, according to The Pattaya News.

When some volunteer police arrived, dressed in plain clothes, they found five meth pills inside the bag. They were calling for police backup when the bag owner walked into the restaurant, grabbed the bag and tried to sneak away unnoticed.

Police noticed and asked to search him. The 28 year old man from Amnat Charoen tried to talk his way out of it, perhaps thinking that police suspected he was a thief. He explained he had forgotten his belongings earlier and he just came to pick up his important bag.

Then he made a dash for it. Police were able to catch up and overtake him and confiscated the bag containing the meth pills.  He was taken into custody and transported to the Ban Bueng Police. According to the police, the man said that he had taken three meth pills and was so high that he forgot his bag with the rest of his drugs inside the restaurant.

The man was then charged with driving under the influence of illegal drugs and illegal drug possession. Meth pills can now be purchased for as low as 2 baht each.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Bluesofa
2022-12-06 14:51
21 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Meth pills can now be purchased for as low as 2 baht each.  I read a few months ago they were 20 Baht each, but 2 Baht? They'll soon be paying you to take them…

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand7 mins ago

Man wins 144 million baht in Thailand’s lottery
Bangkok10 mins ago

Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Drugs36 mins ago

Man returns for bag with meth pills he left at restaurant
Sponsored5 hours ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Transport1 hour ago

Porsche sales in Thailand roaring thanks to nation’s entrepreneurs
Visa1 hour ago

Overstay crackdown uses facial recognition tech
Thailand2 hours ago

Father dies trying to save son from teenage gang
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Songkhla3 hours ago

Railway bomb kills three in southern Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Restaurant in Japan urges Thai tourists to flush tissues down the toilet
Thailand4 hours ago

Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Entertainment4 hours ago

VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series
Crime5 hours ago

VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
Weather5 hours ago

Flood warning for 11 southern provinces
Thailand6 hours ago

Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand | GMT
Crime20 hours ago

Everything stolen from Danish man’s 3 homes on Koh Samui
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending