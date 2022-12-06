Drugs
Man returns for bag with meth pills he left at restaurant
We’ve all done it, on our way home from a meal out when we realize that we left something on the table at the restaurant, such as takeaway leftovers or an umbrella. Sometimes we turn the car around and go back, sometimes we shrug it off and consider it a loss. One man in Chon Buri probably should have taken this one as a loss, as he was arrested after returning to a restaurant to pick up the bag of meth pills he left there.
A chicken and rice restaurant in the Nong Chak subdistrict called the Ban Bueng Police around 1.30am yesterday. He reported a bag was left by a customer. He said that a male customer drove off on a motorbike after eating dinner, leaving his bag on the table. Worried about what he might find inside, the cautious owner made a video as he opened the bag, according to The Pattaya News.
When some volunteer police arrived, dressed in plain clothes, they found five meth pills inside the bag. They were calling for police backup when the bag owner walked into the restaurant, grabbed the bag and tried to sneak away unnoticed.
Police noticed and asked to search him. The 28 year old man from Amnat Charoen tried to talk his way out of it, perhaps thinking that police suspected he was a thief. He explained he had forgotten his belongings earlier and he just came to pick up his important bag.
Then he made a dash for it. Police were able to catch up and overtake him and confiscated the bag containing the meth pills. He was taken into custody and transported to the Ban Bueng Police. According to the police, the man said that he had taken three meth pills and was so high that he forgot his bag with the rest of his drugs inside the restaurant.
The man was then charged with driving under the influence of illegal drugs and illegal drug possession. Meth pills can now be purchased for as low as 2 baht each.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man wins 144 million baht in Thailand’s lottery
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Man returns for bag with meth pills he left at restaurant
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Porsche sales in Thailand roaring thanks to nation’s entrepreneurs
Overstay crackdown uses facial recognition tech
Father dies trying to save son from teenage gang
Railway bomb kills three in southern Thailand
Restaurant in Japan urges Thai tourists to flush tissues down the toilet
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series
VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
Flood warning for 11 southern provinces
Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand | GMT
Everything stolen from Danish man’s 3 homes on Koh Samui
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
New drug marks major milestone in slowing Alzhemier’s
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Part one: the most haunted places in Bangkok
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides5 hours ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime2 days ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Environment4 days ago
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
-
Thailand4 days ago
Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand
-
Thailand4 hours ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Insurgency2 days ago
Insurgent bomb derails train in Songkhla
Recent comments: