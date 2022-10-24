Connect with us

Drugs

Botched drug raid: owner claims deal with police, guests bum rush police

PHOTO: Customers charge police to escape drug tests at Pattaya club raid. (via TPN News)

A botched drug raid in a popular Pattaya club saw patrons push past police to flee, and the nightclub owner complained he already had a deal with authorities. Police say the raid of Club One Pattaya netted evidence of illegal drug use but led to no arrests. Outnumbered police could not contain the crowd of around 200 patrons, who charged at the police and pushed their way out of the club to freedom.

The drug raid took place after hours, as Pattaya Police and officers from Chon Buri and Region 2 arrived early Sunday at 3am. Authorities were acting on anonymous complaints about rampant drug use in the popular club in North Pattaya that caters to Thai tourists but hosts foreigners as well.

They found the club packed and raging with about 200 Thai and foreign people drinking and dancing inside well after closing time. Police demanded staff cut the music and then started the normal procedure of handing out drug tests to all patrons.

But one man set off pandemonium during the raid when he loudly and aggressively refused to be drug tested. Others began to follow suit and soon the dozens of patrons stampeded the police lines. TPN National News reported customers easily overtook the vastly outnumbered police forces and pushed through officers blocking the door, escaping into the night.

Police say they turned up evidence of drug use and a number of positive tests. But in the fracas, they were unable to make any arrests or detain any suspects.

Further blemishing the failed drug raid, when authorities did detain the owner of the club, he was combative and defensive. He was open after hours because he claimed he already had a deal with authorities, though details were not elaborated upon. He demanded to know why he was being raided and not other local venues that were assumedly also breaking laws and had drug use inside.

Police have been cracking down on drugs across the country, spurred by the high-profile daycare centre massacre where the killer was battling meth charges, though not high at the time of the shooting. Chon Buri officials vow to continue drug raids and tighten enforcement on nightlife and entertainment venues where drug use occurs.

Trending