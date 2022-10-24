Drugs
Botched drug raid: owner claims deal with police, guests bum rush police
A botched drug raid in a popular Pattaya club saw patrons push past police to flee, and the nightclub owner complained he already had a deal with authorities. Police say the raid of Club One Pattaya netted evidence of illegal drug use but led to no arrests. Outnumbered police could not contain the crowd of around 200 patrons, who charged at the police and pushed their way out of the club to freedom.
The drug raid took place after hours, as Pattaya Police and officers from Chon Buri and Region 2 arrived early Sunday at 3am. Authorities were acting on anonymous complaints about rampant drug use in the popular club in North Pattaya that caters to Thai tourists but hosts foreigners as well.
They found the club packed and raging with about 200 Thai and foreign people drinking and dancing inside well after closing time. Police demanded staff cut the music and then started the normal procedure of handing out drug tests to all patrons.
But one man set off pandemonium during the raid when he loudly and aggressively refused to be drug tested. Others began to follow suit and soon the dozens of patrons stampeded the police lines. TPN National News reported customers easily overtook the vastly outnumbered police forces and pushed through officers blocking the door, escaping into the night.
Police say they turned up evidence of drug use and a number of positive tests. But in the fracas, they were unable to make any arrests or detain any suspects.
Further blemishing the failed drug raid, when authorities did detain the owner of the club, he was combative and defensive. He was open after hours because he claimed he already had a deal with authorities, though details were not elaborated upon. He demanded to know why he was being raided and not other local venues that were assumedly also breaking laws and had drug use inside.
Police have been cracking down on drugs across the country, spurred by the high-profile daycare centre massacre where the killer was battling meth charges, though not high at the time of the shooting. Chon Buri officials vow to continue drug raids and tighten enforcement on nightlife and entertainment venues where drug use occurs.
For more information on Business Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Patong Hill opened to foot traffic only after landslides
New staff make a splash at Singapore Airlines job fair
Carmageddon – Bangkok’s boy racers left standing by Cheshire’s EPL stars
Missing Russian tourist seen exiting the sea, search continues
Underrated international cuisines you need to try in Bangkok
Botched drug raid: owner claims deal with police, guests bum rush police
No chance of parole for Bangkok’s imprisoned gorilla
Tragedy as parents drown saving their two children
Pit bulls released from cages kill owner’s father
Academics in Thailand welcome President Xi’s third term
Govt set up complaints hotline about pricey veggies
Grand Scam – Beware of Fake banknotes in Thailand | GMT
Phuket floods – pedestrians, field hospital, royal donations
Local artists revive Bangkok’s historical waterside
Thailand’s 45-Day Visa Exemption Stamp & 30 days for VoA
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Bangkok shopping mall will free Bua Noi the captive gorilla for 30 million baht
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Phuket police say residents should avoid Patong
New Zealand gangster arrested in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Best of4 days ago
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
-
Thailand2 days ago
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok shopping mall will free Bua Noi the captive gorilla for 30 million baht
-
Hot News4 days ago
Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman
-
Phuket3 days ago
Building in Phuket collapses due to heavy rain
-
Crime3 days ago
School principal given 50 years in prison over lunch corruption scandal in Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
Court clears THAI for takeoff, as it doubles Aussie flights