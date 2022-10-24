Underrated international cuisines you need to try in Bangkok

So you’ve tried every cuisine from our previous list of underrated international cuisines in Bangkok? Worry not; we’ve compiled even more delicious but underrated global cuisine you can try in Thailand’s capital below.

One of the best things about dining out in Bangkok is you can try different cuisines from all around the world without having to leave the city. Whether you’re craving Egyptian food or you’ve always wanted to try Catalonian delicacies, here’s where to find unique flavours for those in the quest of broadening their food horizons.

Russian: The Moon Under Water

Opening Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 17:00 – 22:00

Address: 67/30 Thanon Suan Phlu, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

The Moon Under Water was considered the first restaurant in Bangkok to serve authentic Russian food. And years after its opening, it’s still the only fully dedicated Russian restaurant in the city. Chef Alesha Veronin devotes himself to serving authentic classics from his homeland, including pelmeni (pork and lamb-filled dumplings), borscht (beet and vegetable soup), vareniki (potato-filled dumplings), beef stroganoff (sauteed beef and noodles with sour cream), and many more. Try anything here. It’s all good. For the true Russian experience, consider starting your meal with bite-sized pancakes with salmon caviar and pair it with a shot of vodka or dry white wine.

As soon as you walk into the restaurant, you’ll be transported right into Russia. The dimly-lit restaurant is stunningly decorated with all things Russian. Plus, the service is impeccable. Eating here is truly an experience you’d remember for a long time.

Catalan: Embassy Room

Opening Hours: Daily, 12:00 – 14:30 and 18:00 and 22:30

Address: 9th Floor Park Hyatt Bangkok, 88 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 1033

Authentic Catalan cuisine is hard to come by in Thailand. So when the Embassy Room opened its doors to diners in Bangkok earlier this month, many people were excited. With a heavy Italian influence, Catalan cuisine draws heavily on traditional Mediterranean recipes and the region’s location at the meeting point of France and Spain. And Catalonian chef Ferran Tadeo, who has worked at a number of the world’s leading Michelin-starred restaurants, is dedicated to bringing this culinary heritage for you to enjoy. The star of the menu is Pop a la Catalana, which is an octopus dish served with sofrito sauce and picada. Aside from being the only authentic Catalan fares in Bangkok, Embassy Room also has the most extensive collection of Spanish wines. So be sure to pair your meal with one of Spain’s top wines.

The 3-course menu (1,400++ THB) can be a great choice if you just want to find out what Catalonian cuisine is all about. But if you really want to indulge, the 10-course menu (4,700++ THB) is more than worth it.

Peruvian: Guilty underrated international cuisines

Opening Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 12:00 – 14:30 and 18:00 – 00:00; Sunday, 12:00 – 14:30 (Brunch) and 18.00 – 00:00 (Dinner)

Address: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, 155 Rajadamri Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Peruvian food is among the most underrated international cuisines in Bangkok. And if you’ve never tried Peruvian food before, then you’re seriously missing out. Thankfully, you don’t have to fly all the way to Peru to try it. All you have to do is visit Guilty at Anantara Siam Bangkok, where you’ll be taken on a gastronomic journey to the Latin American country by Chef Carlos Rodriquez and his team. The food here is all about big flavours with a Nikkei twist. Expect classics like Toda La Vida Ceviche, which consists of hamachi, yellow tiger milk, crispy corn, and coriander.

For something more fulfilling, we recommend trying the Smoked Hibachi BBQ Pork Belly (spiced marinated pork belly, chef’s secret sauce, and Padron peppers) and Busyu Wagyu Striploin Grade A5 that is cooked on Himalayan salt stone. Be sure to end your meal with a dessert called Break It Up!, which includes Ecuador single origin giant chocolate “Rocher”, Jamaican almond fudge, salted caramel, passion fruit delight, and coconut rum.

Egyptian: Arabesque underrated international cuisines

Opening Hours: Daily, 12:00 – 15:00

Address: 68/1 Soi Pha Suk, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

The next cuisine on our list of underrated international cuisines is Egyptian. With recipes dating back to ancient Egypt, Egyptian cuisine is among the most unique and intriguing. You can expect rich flavours with plenty of kick, spice, and heat. And you can sample all this deliciousness at Arabesque, which has a sprawling menu showcasing dishes that span the Arab diaspora. One of the most popular dishes on the menu is the murgh barra. It’s spiced chicken chunks that are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

For an authentic taste of Cairo, don’t miss out on the traditional Egyptian street food staple, Hawawshi. It consists of soft barbequed pita bread stuffed with flavourful minced meat. Moreover, the famous koshary is also a must-try here. Keep an eye out for their dessert options as well. Our favourite is the Konafa, a syrup-soaked cheese-filled pastry garnished with nuts.

Aside from the food, the interior and the Arab music playing in the background will take you right into the Arab world. Plus, the service is attentive and fast. And for our Muslim readers, everything here is Halal, so be sure to enjoy a big feast!

Latvian: The White House

Opening Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 18:00 – 23:00

Address: 199 8 Soi Sukhumvit 16, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110,

Discover the best of Latvian food in a fine dining setting at The White House Bangkok. Chef Aleksandrs “Alex” Nasikailovs takes Baltic cuisine to another level with a little twist with an emphasis on local ingredients. Each creative dish will wow you with its attention to detail, aesthetics, and, of course, extraordinary taste. If it’s your first time here, we recommend trying The White House Experience. It’s a 10-course tasting menu that perfectly encapsulates Chef Aleksandrs’ cooking.

To elevate your dining experience, pair the food with delicious cocktails crafted by Japanese mixologist Kei Sawada. Get ready to be astounded by his variety of bizarre but fantastic concoctions that use unusual ingredients like blue cheese and wasabi. The cocktail pairing option (1,500++ THB) includes seven cocktails to pair with the fantastic food.

With the sheer variety of international food available, Bangkok is truly the best place for a food lover to be. Without boarding a plane, you — well, your taste buds — can jump from continent to continent!