Drugs
Phew! No drug use in Phuket clubs – Police
After receiving complaints from area residents about illicit drug use in bars and clubs in Phuket Town, police officers inspected entertainment venues. On Friday, the inspection took place to check various bars, nightclubs, and other nightlife entertainment venues after online complaints went viral.
The inspection saw around 20 police officers from Phuket City Police and the Mueang Phuket District Office check around Phuket Town in the evening. They did a full search of six entertainment venues in the area, according to The Phuket Express.
Locals concerned with drug use in their neighbourhood took to social media to complain about drug abuse in the clubs in Phuket Town. The complaints attracted a lot of attention and went viral, catching the eye of Phuket police officials.
They took action, searching the entertainment venues but reported that they did not find any illegal drugs or illegal activities.
Their report on the entertainment venue inspections stated that it appeared to law enforcement officers that all the staff and patrons of the venues seemed to be following the rules.
Drug abuse has been a concern in Phuket and throughout the nightlife of Thailand. At an anti-drug campaign event in Phuket just after the legalisation of cannabis earlier this year, Thai police said they were supporting a new approach to drug abuse. The deputy inspector general of the Royal Thai Police said the campaign in Phuket’s town of Karon follows a nationwide shift in the country to get drug users treatment instead of jail time.
Following recent violence Pattaya Beach police believed to be fueled by drug and alcohol abuse, already there have also been cracking down and sending out inspection patrols.
