Connect with us

Thailand

Drug Testing Police officers & Crackdown on Drugs in Thailand | GMT

Published

 on 

YouTube video

Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse theme park opened today. 3,500 police officers in Chiang Mai take drug tests. Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death. The new MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts a trial run today. Monk ends Buddhist Lent with a bang in northeast Thailand. Airline flight capacity is up, Thai tourism officials hopeful. – all are coming up today.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok31 seconds ago

King Rama IX statue to be unveiled in Chalerm Phrakiat Park
Thailand33 mins ago

Drug Testing Police officers & Crackdown on Drugs in Thailand | GMT
Education39 mins ago

Thai university rankings slide, Singapore first in ASEAN
Sponsored23 hours ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Tourism45 mins ago

Big fat fraud – bear-faced cheating in Alaskan wildlife poll
Hot News60 mins ago

Chon Buri university dean and senior official charged with embezzlement
Hot News1 hour ago

Resistance Groups Report Heavy Myanmar Regime Losses
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Technology12 hours ago

Coinbase tapped by Google for crypto payments
Tourism13 hours ago

Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse theme park opened today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Covid vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old
Crime16 hours ago

Possessing 5 methamphetamine pills might soon be considered drug dealing in Thailand
Drugs16 hours ago

Men with 1 meth pill arrested in Phuket’s zero-tolerance policy
Thailand16 hours ago

3,500 police officers in Chiang Mai take drug tests
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bank of Thailand to mount rescue of crumbling baht
Thailand17 hours ago

3 men jailed for insulting PM Prayut & Deputy PM Prawit
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending