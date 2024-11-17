Young man electrocuted stealing cables in Kanchanaburi field

Picture courtesy of Dailynews

A tragic incident unfolded when a 22 year old man, from a village in Kanchanaburi was found dead in a sugarcane field. He had attempted to steal high-voltage power cables when he was electrocuted and fell to his death. His body lay undiscovered for three days until yesterday when it was found by locals.

The local police in Tha Mueang received a report on this unfortunate event, prompting an investigation by officers, a duty doctor, and volunteers from the Khun Rattana Wut Foundation.

The victim, identified as Natee, was found in a state of advanced decomposition. He was lying on his back, dressed in a grey long-sleeved shirt and black trousers. The condition of his body suggested that he had been dead for at least three days.

“Upon initial examination, burn marks were noticeable on his right hand, indicative of an electric shock,” a police officer said. Nearby, a large pair of cable-cutting pliers were found, along with a bamboo pole wedged into the holes of the power pole, seemingly used as a makeshift ladder.

The police infer that Natee had clandestinely climbed the high-voltage pole to cut the power cables. However, the attempt proved fatal when he came into contact with the electrical wires, causing him to fall and succumb to his injuries.

“On November 14, locals reported a power outage near the shrimp pond close to where the incident occurred,” reported an official from the Provincial Electricity Authority in Tha Meuang.

“When officials went to investigate the cause, they found equipment had fallen from the power pole, which they repaired before restoring the electricity supply.”

At the time, they were unaware of Natee’s body lying further into the sugarcane field, reported KhaoSod.

Residents in the area described Natee as a notorious figure, often involved in petty thefts and known for stealing power lines from various locations. His risky ventures eventually led to this mishap, resulting in his untimely death.