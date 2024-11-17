Cold air brings storms and cooler weather to Thailand

Picture courtesy of Nopparuj Lamaikul, Unsplash

A new cold air mass is spreading across Thailand, bringing thunderstorms and cooler temperatures. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns of adverse conditions affecting 32 provinces, with the central region, including Bangkok, expected to experience the most severe impact.

A fresh, moderately strong high-pressure system from China has reached Vietnam’s northern region and the South China Sea. This weather pattern is anticipated to extend further into northeastern Thailand today.

Advertisements

The initial effect will be thunderstorms in upper Thailand, followed by a temperature drop, resulting in cool and windy conditions. In the northeast, temperatures are expected to decrease by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, while the northern, central, eastern regions, and Bangkok will see a reduction of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius.

TMD advises residents in affected areas to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions. Caution is also recommended when travelling in foggy areas, and farmers are advised to prepare for potential agricultural damage due to the expected rainfall.

The prevailing northeast monsoon, though weak, is affecting the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, causing thunderstorms, with some areas experiencing heavy rain.

In the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves are generally low at under 1 metre, but can exceed 2 metres during thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Cold air

Advertisements

In the north, cool weather with morning fog is expected, alongside a 10% chance of thunderstorms, primarily in Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. Minimum temperatures will range from 17 to 23 degrees Celsius, with maximums between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius.

On mountain tops, temperatures will be cool to cold, with lows of 9 and 16 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will experience cool mornings and a 10% chance of thunderstorms, especially in Chaiyaphum, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius after the initial thunderstorms, with lows of 21 to 25 degrees Celsius and highs of 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Mountain areas will be cool to cold, with lows of 14 to 18 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, there will be light morning fog and a 40% chance of thunderstorms, particularly in Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Nakhon Pathom. Minimum temperatures will range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, with maximums between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will see light morning fog and a 30% chance of thunderstorms, primarily in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperatures will range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, with maximums between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas.

In the south (eastern coast), there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms with some heavy rain, particularly in Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius, with maximums between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will blow at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas.

In the south (western coast), there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperatures will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, with maximums between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will blow at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have light morning fog and a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Minimum temperatures will range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius, with maximums between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.