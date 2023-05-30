Woman shot dead by ex-owner refusing to vacate repossessed house

Photo: Flickr

A tragic incident unfolded today afternoon in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani when a woman was fatally shot by the irate former owner of a house she had recently purchased from a bank. The man, 65 years old, had refused to vacate the property and was in a standoff with the police at the time of the shooting.

Officers were alerted to the situation around 3pm at a housing estate on Thanyaburi’s Khlong 11 in Tambon Bueng Namrak. The woman, whose name had not yet been disclosed, was found dead on the road outside the house.

As police surrounded the property, the former owner remained inside, and negotiations were initiated to convince the shooter to surrender. The 65 year old man had lost ownership of the house after it was seized by the bank and subsequently sold, reports Bangkok Post.

The new owner had approached the residence to discuss the man’s departure from the property. However, instead of engaging in conversation, he allegedly shot her with a firearm, resulting in her immediate death.

As of 4.45pm, the police were still surrounding the house, with the alleged shooter remaining inside.

A few days ago, a shooting occurred at a noodle shop in the Nonthaburi province near Bangkok, resulting in the death of a groom-to-be and injuries to two others. Reports suggest that the motive behind the shooting was a dispute over debt and an illegal business venture.

About a month ago, a paranoid Thai gunman was arrested for murdering one of his neighbours and injuring a 12 year old girl in a northern village in the province of Lampang. The suspect believed the deceased victim was plotting to kill him, leading to the unfortunate incident.