Shooting at noodles shop near Bangkok claims life of groom-to-be, 2 others injured

A shooting at a noodles shop in the Nonthaburi province near Bangkok resulted in the death of a groom-to-be and injury to two others. Reports suggest that the motive behind the shooting was a dispute over debt and an illegal business venture.

The shooting occurred at midnight at a noodles shop in the Sai Ma sub-district of Mueang district in Nonthaburi. Officers from the Bang Si Mueng Police Station arrived at the scene and discovered only broken alcohol bottles and bloodstains. The injured victims had already been sent to Phra Nang Klao Hospital.

The noodles shop owner, 39 year old Pairat, suffered a gunshot wound to his hip while another man, Siripong, sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg. Tragically, a 42 year old man named Manop lost his life as a result of a gunshot wound to his head. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

According to witnesses, two distinct groups had been dining before the altercation erupted. The air was then filled with gunshots, estimated to be between 50 to 60 rounds. The witnesses, however, were unable to determine which group initiated the confrontation.

A Channel 3 report indicated that the motive could have been a debt owed by Pairat’s wife or linked to illicit businesses in which both groups had been involved.

A woman who survived the shooting spoke to Amarin TV. She said that two men, named Win and Kong, had a conflict and fought each other in front of the Sai Ma Municipality Office. According to her, the situation seemed to have been resolved in the office. Unfortunately, a rival group comprising approximately 20 men later arrived at the noodles shop and began shooting.

The witness said she remembered everybody in the group and wants the police to arrest them as soon as possible. However, she did not reveal the details of the conflict between the two groups.

The deceased’s fiancé, 41 year old Bee, revealed that her boyfriend, Manop, knew both groups and tried to be a middleman. Bee insisted that her boyfriend did not have any problem with the two groups and was a very good person.

The heartbroken Bee now has to come to terms that her wedding scheduled for August 20 would no longer go ahead.