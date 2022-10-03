Crime
Weapons used by jealous Thai man to murder and chop up lover found
UPDATE
Yesterday at 3.30pm, rescue workers found the weapons used by 35 year old Chanwit “Don” Wongsahak to murder and dismember 30 year old Oranun “Pin” [surname withheld].
When Don confessed to the police, he said he threw the weapons he used into a nearby canal. Yesterday, rescue workers in wet suits from Por Teck Tung Foundation scoured nearby canals for six hours before finding a sharp knife and a one-foot-long axe with a steel handle.
After Don stabbed Pin to death, he chopped up her body and buried it in seven bags underneath an expressway in Samut Prakan province.
SOURCE: KhaoSod
A condominium in the Bangkok suburb of Samut Prakan was the site of a gruesome murder, as a jealous man slaughtered his lover. After he murdered her, he chopped up her body and buried it in seven separate bags under an expressway in the area. Samrong Nua Police were called to the condo in tambon Theparak on Soi Sukhumvit 115 by a housekeeper who could smell blood in the room next door.
She reported hearing running water and smelling blood at 9am on Friday and police questioned the 35 year old man who arrived at the condo just two days before. He had come with at 30 year old woman nicknamed Pin, but she was gone when police searched the apartment.
Police uncovered bloodstains and the man quickly caved and confessed to the murder. He said he believed she had been cheating on him and he was so jealous that he plotted her murder. When they arrived at the condo on Wednesday, he was ready with a hammer, axe, saw, and knife. They argued and he stabbed her ten times.
He stayed overnight and the next day got to work disposing of her body. Dragging her into the bathroom, he used the tools he prepared to hack her into seven pieces. He threw the murdered woman’s body parts into bags and loaded them into his car – the condo’s CCTV captured him carrying two large bags from the elevator to his vehicle in the car park. He then headed out to the expressway to hastily bury them in a shallow grave.
After being caught and confessing, he led police to Lat Phrao district under the Chalongrat Expressway to Ram Intra on the Prasertmanukij Road. The police had the grisly task of opening and recording inventory of the bags sloppily covered with dirt.
The first bag contained Pin’s left arm. The second was her head. The murdered woman’s legs from the knees down were found in the third and fifth bags. The fourth bag contained her right arm. The sixth bag contained her torso while the final bag had her waist to her knees.
The murderer is in police custody and charged with premeditated murder, and covering up the murder by concealing, destroying, and moving the corpse.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
