Connect with us

Crime

Weapons used by jealous Thai man to murder and chop up lover found

Published

 on 

UPDATE

Yesterday at 3.30pm, rescue workers found the weapons used by 35 year old Chanwit “Don” Wongsahak to murder and dismember 30 year old Oranun “Pin” [surname withheld].

When Don confessed to the police, he said he threw the weapons he used into a nearby canal. Yesterday, rescue workers in wet suits from Por Teck Tung Foundation scoured nearby canals for six hours before finding a sharp knife and a one-foot-long axe with a steel handle.

After Don stabbed Pin to death, he chopped up her body and buried it in seven bags underneath an expressway in Samut Prakan province.

SOURCE: KhaoSod

ORIGINAL STORY

A condominium in the Bangkok suburb of Samut Prakan was the site of a gruesome murder, as a jealous man slaughtered his lover. After he murdered her, he chopped up her body and buried it in seven separate bags under an expressway in the area. Samrong Nua Police were called to the condo in tambon Theparak on Soi Sukhumvit 115 by a housekeeper who could smell blood in the room next door.

She reported hearing running water and smelling blood at 9am on Friday and police questioned the 35 year old man who arrived at the condo just two days before. He had come with at 30 year old woman nicknamed Pin, but she was gone when police searched the apartment.

Police uncovered bloodstains and the man quickly caved and confessed to the murder. He said he believed she had been cheating on him and he was so jealous that he plotted her murder. When they arrived at the condo on Wednesday, he was ready with a hammer, axe, saw, and knife. They argued and he stabbed her ten times.

He stayed overnight and the next day got to work disposing of her body. Dragging her into the bathroom, he used the tools he prepared to hack her into seven pieces. He threw the murdered woman’s body parts into bags and loaded them into his car – the condo’s CCTV captured him carrying two large bags from the elevator to his vehicle in the car park. He then headed out to the expressway to hastily bury them in a shallow grave.

After being caught and confessing, he led police to Lat Phrao district under the Chalongrat Expressway to Ram Intra on the Prasertmanukij Road. The police had the grisly task of opening and recording inventory of the bags sloppily covered with dirt.

The first bag contained Pin’s left arm. The second was her head. The murdered woman’s legs from the knees down were found in the third and fifth bags. The fourth bag contained her right arm. The sixth bag contained her torso while the final bag had her waist to her knees.

The murderer is in police custody and charged with premeditated murder, and covering up the murder by concealing, destroying, and moving the corpse.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Press Room1 hour ago

Best island boat tours from Phuket – must-visit islands and unforgettable experiences you should not miss out on
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Foreigners anger Chiang Mai locals for kissing in temple
World3 hours ago

Former Coventry footballer seriously ill in Thai hospital
Crime3 hours ago

Weapons used by jealous Thai man to murder and chop up lover found
Guides3 hours ago

Foodie Zone: Should you try Keto diet? 2022
Chiang Mai3 hours ago

River in Chiang Mai overflows, floods spread
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

3-year jail term for carrying crops, fruit & veg into Japan
Thailand4 hours ago

Bank repossesses the wrong house in central Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Innocent man jailed 7 months for 15.8 million baht theft demands justice
Weather4 hours ago

Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
Thailand5 hours ago

ฺThai boxer blackmails 20 women into sending nude pics
World5 hours ago

South Korea gives North Korea a warning
Visa6 hours ago

Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Phuket6 hours ago

Thousands join Chinese ceremony at Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Bang Sue’s Central Vaccination Centre officially closed
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending