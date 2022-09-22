Connect with us

Guard arrested on murder of woman he has a crush on

The male security guard who stabbed a female colleague to death in Bangkok yesterday was arrested by police in Chon Buri today.

Officers from Tung Mahamek Police Station cast their net far and wide for 57 year old Sing Jabairam who stabbed to death his 30 year old workmate, Anitta Yoosothana, in front of the Rajamangala University of Technology Krungthep in Bangkok yesterday.

Sing fled the scene on his motorcycle after the incident. His work colleagues told the police he was in love with the victim but she spurned his advances and he got angry with her.

Officers collaborated with police in the northeastern province of Buriram in order to investigate a house belonging to Sing’s relatives.

A relative of the accused, 63 year old Panupong Jarumas, told police they hadn’t seen Sing since he left the family home two years ago to enter the monkhood.

Sing stayed at a temple in Buriram for about one year but was told by the abbot to leave because they discovered he drank alcohol and was secretly having sex with women.

Panupong added that the family was shocked by the news of the stabbing and sent condolences to the female victim’s family.

Police finally caught up with Sing at 7.39pm yesterday in Chon Buri. The Thai media reported that he was stressed and looked exhausted after the arrest.

Sing refused to answer media questions regarding his motive.

Police have not reported the full charges and penalties but Sing faces a penalty of life imprisonment or imprisonment of up to 15 to 20 years according to Section 288 of the Criminal Laws related to murder.

SOURCE: Channel 7 | Khaosod | Amarin TV

ORIGINAL STORY: Security guard stabs woman who spurned his advances

A security guard was stabbed to death by her colleague today after she spurned his advances at the Rajamangala University of Technology Krungthep in the Sathon district of Bangkok.

The pair’s work colleagues revealed that the alleged murderer fell in love with the victim but she rejected him.

The rescue team tried to save the 30 year old Anitta Yoosothana, who had been stabbed in the chest and face, with CPR but she didn’t respond to treatment and died at the scene.

One of the rescuers informed the media that Anitta was a security guard at the university. He said he found the woman lying in a yard in front of the university surrounded by several security guards who tried to help.

All of the university’s security guards speculated that the murderer was a colleague named Sing, aged about 50 to 55 years old. They made known that Sing was in love with Anitta and had been trying to win her heart for a long time, but Anitta refused him.

The guards heard shouting between the pair moments before they found her and when they went to investigate they found Anitta lying in a pool of blood and Sing was nowhere to be found.

The Superintendent of the Tung Manamek Police Station, Kritsada Manawongsakun, reported that the police are still searching for the alleged attacker.

SOURCE: Thairath

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
