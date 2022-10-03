Former Coventry footballer seriously ill in Thai hospital

The family of a former professional footballer appealed for help after he fell seriously ill in Thailand. He has a 50-50 chance of survival.

John Horsley, a footballer with Coventry City and Shrewsbury Town in his youth, was in Thailand when he became sick late last month. The 77 year old man from Desborough in Northampton is now in a public hospital in Thailand where his chances of survival balance on a knife edge.

Horsley’s daughter, Janet Cowen, revealed it is touch and go whether he comes through the ordeal.

The 37 year old said the medical bills are increasing and the family feels helpless. Horsley agreed to move in with his daughter recently but said he first needed to go to Thailand to sort out some personal affairs. But while he was in Thailand he became ill and then too ill to fly home to the UK. Now he lies in a Thai hospital.

“He suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and emphysema. He’s not been right and has been struggling with his breathing. He had not been sleeping or eating for a few days and was feeling really unwell.

“In the end, they took him in by ambulance to a hospital and was moved into intensive care. We managed to do a call on September 30 and see him.

“He’s been sedated and ventilated. They said he’s got a 50/50 chance of survival. He has made a slight improvement today and they are doing everything possible to help him.”

The mother of two said she was told by Thai doctors that her father has a lung infection.

“He’s just in a really bad way, but they are hopeful that he may recover. Obviously, the hospital bills are mounting up, especially being in intensive care and being on ventilation.

“They are trying to work out what’s going on still and just doing everything possible to save him. We don’t know how long my Dad will need treatment and if he will survive it or not but he is currently very ill.”

Pictures courtesy of Northants Live

Cowen planned to fly out to see him but the Thai hospital is restricting visitors because of potential Covid-19 risks.

“If I knew that I would be allowed to spend time with my Dad, I would be on the next plane to see him.

“As a family, we are really struggling financially to be able to cover all the costs. We don’t know how long he will be in there and what the costs will be. It’s a government hospital, but you still have to pay for it.

“I can’t do anything. This is my only way of helping really. There’s nothing any of us can really do but just wait and hope and pray that he recovers. It’s really down to the medical team and him.”

If you wish to contribute to the GoFundMe page, you can do so here.

SOURCE: Northants Live