Coworker fatally shoots truck driver in dispute at housing block in Thailand

A Thai truck driver challenged his coworker to a confrontation, only to face a real 9-millimetre gun in return. The driver fled the scene but later died from gunshot wounds at a five-storey building in the central Saraburi province last night, local police reported.

A 31 year-old truck driver named Suwit was fatally shot in his stomach and left arm following an argument with his coworker, 41 year old Roi. The incident occurred at a building near the Soi Wat Pai Lom entrance in Saraburi province. The police investigation found that a BB gun was discovered next to the victim’s body.

The dispute began at an oil storage facility in the Sai Hai District. Suwit drove his Chevrolet Sonic to Roi’s rented room and challenged Roi to come out. When Roi opened the door, Suwit pointed the BB gun at him. Roi responded with a 9-millimetre semi-automatic handgun, firing three shots at Suwit. One bullet hit Suwit in the stomach, while another two struck his left arm. The victim then attempted to escape, eventually collapsing under the rental building in the parking area.

A 45 year old witness who lived nearby said she was unaware of the reason behind the altercation, but knew that both men worked as truck drivers for the same oil company in the Sai Hai District. Roi claimed that someone had hired Suwit to hurt him, but he did not know who had ordered the attack.

Police officers arrested Roi for further investigation at the Sai Hai Police Station and charged him with intentional homicide. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was sent to the Thammasat Rangsit Hospital in Pathum Thani province for a detailed autopsy.

Unfortunately, shootings over personal dispute often make headlines in Thailand.

On Thursday night, a man in Uthai Thani province shot and killed his 35 year old wife after arguing over food preparation, before surrendering to the police.