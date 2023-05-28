Body found with chest and back wounds near Thai fishing port

Photo by Khaosod.

A man’s body with a chest and back wounds has been discovered floating near a fishing port in Thailand‘s central Samut Sakhon province. Police are yet to determine the man’s identity or cause of death and are currently investigating the incident.

At 6.45pm on yesterday, Chonathip Ongklueb, the Deputy Investigation Inspector of the Samut Sakhon District Police, received a report of a body found floating next to a fishing port in the Laem Yai sub-district. The authorities, along with rescue workers from the Sawang Benchatham Samut Sakhon Foundation, quickly went to the scene to examine the situation.

Upon arrival, they found the body of an unidentified male, estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old. The man was wearing a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, and appeared to have been deceased for approximately 12 hours. Authorities found a deep wound on the middle of the man’s back, as well as another wound on his chest, seemingly caused by being stabbed from behind and the weapon piercing through to the front.

Initial investigations have not yet revealed any evidence regarding the victim’s identity or origin, and no missing person reports have been filed in the area. Authorities are still unsure about the cause of death, whether it was due to being stabbed and falling into the water, or inadvertently falling into the water and getting injured by a sharp object.

To determine the precise cause of death, the body has been sent to the forensic department at Nakhon Pathom Hospital. Meanwhile, police continue to search for family members of the victim to gather more information before they proceed with their investigation.

Follow us on :













This news comes only a week after another body was discovered with stab wounds in another central province, Samut Songkhram.

The body of another man was discovered in the in the Mae Klong River on May 18. The body was discovered in the river in front of the Sattha Tham Temple. The man was approximately between 30 to 40 years of age and measured approximately 160 centimetres in height. He was found without a shirt but wore long jeans. There were two stab wounds in his back. Officers believe he died three days before his discovery.