Deadly dispute over food: Man shoots wife, surrenders to police in Thailand

Photo by Khaosod

A man in Uthai Thani province, Thailand, shot and killed his 35 year old wife after arguing over food preparation, before surrendering to the police. The couple’s child was left distraught, asking who they would live with following the tragic incident.

Today, police in Uthai Thani were informed by the village head that a fatal shooting had occurred the previous night in a house in Ban Pang Sawan. The authorities arrived at the scene and found a large number of onlookers gathered around the crime scene, which was a two-storey wooden house.

The victim, known as Bee (pseudonym), had been shot in the head with a homemade shotgun, leaving blood-soaked bedsheets and scattered brain matter.

During an examination of the area, police found the weapon, an unregistered short-barrelled shotgun, in front of the house. They also discovered an empty bottle of liquor and a glass containing alcohol in the kitchen.

As the rescue team moved the body from the house, the couple’s child cried out in grief. Outside the property, the 39 year old husband, Sathit, was waiting for the authorities to arrest him. He claimed that he had been drinking alcohol, which led to the argument and his subsequent actions. The couple had been together for 30 years.

Follow us on :













According to an aunt of the victim, the couple had been living on her land for about two years and regularly argued when Sathit was drunk, almost daily. The wife, who didn’t drink, would often flee from these altercations. The aunt suspected Sathit was also under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the incident, which likely led to his erratic behaviour. Before the shooting, he had reportedly consumed two bottles of alcohol.

The couple had two children together, and their future is uncertain following the tragedy. Sathit is now in police custody and has tested positive for methamphetamine and will face legal proceedings accordingly.