Thai student tests positive for meth, believes it’s from skin whitening supplement

A 19 year old Thai student‘s admission to a pharmacy faculty at a university is jeopardised after she tested positive for methamphetamine, which she believes was in a skin whitening supplement she ordered from TikTok. The girl’s mother, a 45 year old woman from the northeast Buriram province, is distraught over the situation.

The girl, who is preparing to begin her studies at the pharmacy faculty, had to undergo a medical examination as part of the admission process, scheduled for today.

On Friday, she went to a hospital for the exam, where doctors discovered methamphetamine in her urine. The doctors were unable to issue her a certificate of good health, which is required to enrol at the university.

The girl and her mother are convinced that the reason for the positive drug test is the skin whitening supplement she had ordered from TikTok, since she had never consumed any other products before. The mother raised her daughter from a young age to be a diligent student, and is certain her daughter had no prior involvement with drugs.

The supplement, which has a clear registration number and an unambiguous source, raises questions as to why it contains dangerous substances. Had the girl not been preparing for her pharmacy faculty admission, she probably wouldn’t have taken the test and discovered the substance. Meanwhile, according to the seller’s advertisements, over one million other jars of the supplement have been sold to unsuspecting customers. The mother states she bought the product after a friend recommended it, and after the incident, she contacted the seller, who confirmed the authenticity of the product.

The family is now under immense stress as they face the medical examination results and their implications for the student’s university admission process, which is supposed take place today.

Methamphetamine is a massive issue in Thailand, with news of crackdowns and arrests against the drug frequently making headlines.