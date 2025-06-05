Transgender arrested for selling explicit content in Chiang Mai

Police yesterday arrested a transgender person accused of creating fraudulent online profiles to sell explicit content on Twitter. The arrest of Metinee, also known as Kantong, followed complaints from victims who discovered their Facebook profile pictures were used without consent.

Police Colonel Kritthaphon Yisakorn led the operation, which involved the Police Cyber Task Force of Region 5 and the regional investigation unit.

The investigation revealed that Metinee allegedly used stolen profile pictures to create fake Twitter accounts, then posted explicit content for sale, misleading people into believing the images were of the victims. This led to embarrassment and harm for those affected, prompting them to file complaints.

Police identified Metinee as the perpetrator and requested an arrest warrant from the Chiang Mai Provincial Court for charges related to distributing obscene material for commercial purposes. Metinee was reportedly residing in a dormitory in San Sai district.

Upon searching the residence, police found Metinee, who admitted to the charges, revealing that the illegal activity had been ongoing for approximately one year, generating an average monthly income of 10,000 baht (US$307).

During the search, police seized an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which contained over 3,000 obscene files, including images and videos.

Metinee was subsequently arrested and charged, with the case handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings. Police intend to expand the investigation to identify other potential victims affected by similar fraudulent activities, reported KhaoSod.

