Pattaya theft: Thieves nab 13,000 baht from water vending machine

Photo via The Pattaya News.

In Pattaya, two thieves successfully managed to nab 13,000 baht from a drinking water vending machine in front of a grocery store. The theft, which took place within the Nong Prue sub-district of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, was caught on CCTV in the early hours of June 10. The suspects arrived at the scene on a motorbike, quickly opened the machine, and escaped with the money.

The water vending machine belongs to 54 year old Sittichai Chualee. Upon discovering the theft, he promptly filed a report at the Huay Yai Police Station. In an interview with The Pattaya News, Sittichai recounted the incident and explained how the thieves had managed to pry open his vending machine, taking the 13,000 baht contained inside within a mere two minutes. They then made a swift getaway on their motorcycle.

Sittichai mentioned that his water machine experiences steady usage throughout the night, leading him to leave the money stored inside. It was not until the following morning that he noticed something was off when the padlock on the machine appeared to have been tampered with.

In response to the incident, police are working to track down the two culprits using the available CCTV footage.

