Promoting Thailand as a global wellness destination at the 2nd CISW Thailand Top Wellness World Summit

CISW European Wellness World Co., Ltd. and CISW International Co., Ltd. have joined forces with both the public and private sectors to organise the 2nd CISW Thailand Top Wellness World Summit (TTWW). The event is set to take place on 30th June 2023 at Bangkok’s Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55. Its aim is to support the growth of Thailand’s flourishing wellness industry and establish the country as a global leader in wellness services and tourism.

Wellness and Well-Being: Business investment opportunities

The summit’s theme is centred around business investment opportunities in the wellness and well-being sector, featuring various activities such as Wellness Talk, Business Matchmaking / Networking, and discussions surrounding Wellness Business Market Investment. International business owners and industry experts will gather to share their insights into this rapidly expanding market, which McKinsey research estimates to be worth over $1.5 trillion globally, with annual growth of 5 to 10 percent.

A forward-looking vision for the wellness industry

The TTWW summit aims to unite entrepreneurs, health professionals, researchers, and physicians, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and information on investment opportunities in the wellness and well-being market. The event will discuss recent trends in consumer preferences, especially in wellness tourism, where there is a growing demand for maintaining a healthy lifestyle while on the go. The diverse schedule of panel discussions will cover six key topics, ranging from Thailand Wellness Academy and International Accreditation, to Medical Health – Wellness Innovation and Technology.

Networking opportunities and distinguished keynote speakers

In addition to the seminars and panel discussions, a networking cocktail event will take place in the evening, providing attendees with an exclusive opportunity to connect with the industry’s professionals and experts. The summit has an impressive line-up of keynote speakers, including renowned researchers and business personnel, which can be seen below:

Delegates from various health ministries have confirmed their attendance, including representatives from Thailand and Lao PDR, and health ministries from other ASEAN countries have yet to confirm their attendance. Networking and awards will be given to sponsors, supporters, and VIP attendees during the event.

Find out more about the speakers by checking out CISW-TTWW Summit 2023’s website.

Tickets, registration, and contact details

Ticket details:

Pack A for Seminar: 3,100 THB per person (Time 8.00 am. – 6.00 pm.) at Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55 Bangkok (6th floor) Pack B for Networking: 3,100 THB per person (Time 6.30 pm. – 9.00 pm.) at Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55 Bangkok (F floor) Pack A & B for Seminar & Networking: 5,900 THB for two tickets (Time 8.00 am. – 9.00 pm.) at Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55 Bangkok (6th floor & F floor)

Note that the tickets include snacks, lunch, and a cocktail buffet. Tickets are limited in availability so quickly contact them by mail (contact@ciswinternational.com) or number (+66 20065007) to secure tickets.

For more details on the 2nd CISW Thailand Top Wellness World Summit, Click HERE.

