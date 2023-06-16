Comeback craftsman: Skilled artisan nails triumphant return after amputation

PHOTO: Facebook/Digital Door Lock

The heartwarming story of a skilled craftsman who suffered a severe leg injury in a life-threatening accident has emerged as he made a successful return to work after a two-year hiatus. The Thai man’s remarkable comeback has been made possible due to the unwavering support of his employer and the customers who have applauded the company’s compassionate approach. The touching tale was recently shared on the Facebook page of Digital Door Lock, a renowned door installation company in Rama IX, Bangkok.

One day, the unnamed craftsman, who was an employee of the company, called to inform his boss that he had been hit by a car in Bangkok, but he believed it was not too serious, perhaps just a broken leg. Upon arriving at the hospital, however, the doctor delivered the devastating news that his leg would need to be amputated from the knee down. The company immediately travelled to the hospital to assist and support him through the ordeal, reassuring him that they would take care of all expenses, as well as his family.

During the two years he was on leave, the company maintained constant communication with him, reassuring him that he was still part of the team and they were waiting for his return. He laughed and remained positive throughout the ordeal, determined to get back to his normal life. Once able-bodied, the craftsman had to adjust to using crutches and underwent four surgeries to enable the use of a prosthetic leg.

Nearly two years later, the craftsman unexpectedly visited the company office with a beaming smile, his only difference being the addition of a prosthetic limb. He informed them he was finally ready to return to work, stating that his life was back to normal. The company gladly welcomed him back.

After the post was shared, netizens praised the company’s compassionate attitude, as well as the craftsman’s determination to overcome adversity.

Many former customers expressed their joy in having used the company’s services before. The inspiring story serves as a testament to the power of resilience and a supportive working environment in overcoming even the most difficult challenges.