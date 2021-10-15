Connect with us

Crime

Thai woman charged with trafficking women to Bahrain for sex

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A Thai woman was arrested for human trafficking girls to Bahrain. (via Flickr Marco Verch)

A Thai woman was arrested today and charged with human trafficking for her part in tricking unwitting women into going to Bahrain under false pretences before being forced into prostitution. The woman is accused of helping to funnel dozens of young women to Bahrain and another unnamed country over the last year or two.

Police officers working with the Crime Suppression Division took the 55 year old woman into custody in Samut Prakan province neighbouring the capital and part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Region. She was arrested in the Na Kluea subdistrict of Phra Samut Chedi district Samut Prakan.

A press conference was held by the Crime Suppression Division where the woman was referred to only by the pseudonym “A” as they announced her arrest and involvement in the trafficking scam and vowed to investigate further.

According to police, the woman was part of a larger operation that would promise Thai women jobs in Bahrain working in spas or as masseuses in massage parlours. Once they arrived and were stranded in a foreign country, they would instead be coerced into selling sex for money.

While the 55 year old woman denies all the charges, police say there are dozens of human trafficking victims who have fallen prey to this scam over the last few years and were duped by the woman and her gang of associates.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

 

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

