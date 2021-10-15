Thai woman charged with trafficking women to Bahrain for sex

A Thai woman was arrested today and charged with human trafficking for her part in tricking unwitting women into going to Bahrain under false pretences before being forced into prostitution. The woman is accused of helping to funnel dozens of young women to Bahrain and another unnamed country over the last year or two.

Police officers working with the Crime Suppression Division took the 55 year old woman into custody in Samut Prakan province neighbouring the capital and part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Region. She was arrested in the Na Kluea subdistrict of Phra Samut Chedi district Samut Prakan.

A press conference was held by the Crime Suppression Division where the woman was referred to only by the pseudonym “A” as they announced her arrest and involvement in the trafficking scam and vowed to investigate further.

According to police, the woman was part of a larger operation that would promise Thai women jobs in Bahrain working in spas or as masseuses in massage parlours. Once they arrived and were stranded in a foreign country, they would instead be coerced into selling sex for money.

While the 55 year old woman denies all the charges, police say there are dozens of human trafficking victims who have fallen prey to this scam over the last few years and were duped by the woman and her gang of associates.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

