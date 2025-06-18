Thai truck driver turns himself in after fatal road rage incident

Road rage escalates into deadly confrontation

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
82 2 minutes read
Thai truck driver turns himself in after fatal road rage incident
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 61 year old truck driver turned himself in to police at Thanyaburi Police Station after being involved in a fatal altercation with a 39 year old six-wheel truck driver at the entrance of Kaset Phantharam Temple, in Krathum Baen district, Samut Sakhon province.

The older man, Vasan, reportedly stabbed the younger man, Narongsak Homchan, resulting in his death. The incident was allegedly triggered by road rage, where Vasan claimed Narongsak cut in front of him, inciting his anger. After the stabbing, Vasan discarded his shoes and fled the scene in his 10-wheel truck.

Yesterday, June 17, at approximately 4pm, Police Colonel Sorn Suetrongpanich, the superintendent of Krathum Baen Police Station, together with officials, coordinated the arrest of Vasan, who was wanted under a warrant issued by the Samut Sakhon provincial court for murder and carrying a weapon without cause in public.

Investigations revealed Vasan’s involvement after reviewing CCTV footage, which tracked his escape route. He initially fled to his sister’s house in Pathum Thani before surrendering at Thanyaburi Police Station, where arrangements were made to transfer him back to Krathum Baen Police Station for prosecution.

After Vasan’s surrender, he was taken into custody by Krathum Baen police officers.

Following the incident, Vasan abandoned his truck in a secluded area in Khlong Maduea subdistrict, approximately 5 to 6 kilometres from the crime scene, before seeking refuge with his sister. He then decided to surrender to the police.

Upon Vasan’s arrival at Krathum Baen Police Station, police conducted an hour-long interrogation to record the arrest and then detained him while awaiting further investigation. Vasan admitted the incident stemmed from a road rage encounter on Bang Bon 5 Road.

Related Articles

Both trucks were travelling on the same road; Vasan’s truck was in the middle lane while Narongsak’s was in the left. As they approached a left turn towards Krathum Baen, Vasan indicated to turn left first, but Narongsak overtook and cut in front of him.

Narongsak then reportedly braked suddenly, provoking Vasan’s anger. This led Vasan to stop, honk, and confront Narongsak, resulting in the tragic incident, reported KhaoSod.

During his detention, Vasan declined to speak with reporters but nodded in response to questions about the road rage incident being the cause and shook his head when asked if the act was intentional.

Thai truck driver turns himself in after fatal road rage incident | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Fish bone pierces Thai woman’s throat and emerges through her neck Thailand News

Fish bone pierces Thai woman’s throat and emerges through her neck

13 minutes ago
Police crackdown on illegal street racing with strict penalties Crime News

Police crackdown on illegal street racing with strict penalties

20 minutes ago
Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet Thailand News

Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet

29 minutes ago
Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province Crime News

Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province

39 minutes ago
Thailand SEC cracks down on margin loan misuse Business News

Thailand SEC cracks down on margin loan misuse

45 minutes ago
Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat Thailand News

Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat

55 minutes ago
Bangkok police arrest man for abducting, assaulting young girl Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest man for abducting, assaulting young girl

1 hour ago
Dutchman busted in Phuket over 350k baht fraud rap Phuket News

Dutchman busted in Phuket over 350k baht fraud rap

1 hour ago
Thai truck driver turns himself in after fatal road rage incident Crime News

Thai truck driver turns himself in after fatal road rage incident

1 hour ago
Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus scramble begins Thailand News

Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus scramble begins

2 hours ago
Baggage claim! Irish drug mule jailed after 22.5m baht stash found Bangkok News

Baggage claim! Irish drug mule jailed after 22.5m baht stash found

2 hours ago
Man arrested for selling e-cigarette pods with anaesthetic in Bangkok Bangkok News

Man arrested for selling e-cigarette pods with anaesthetic in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Bangkok workers score 400-baht payday in wage shake-up Bangkok News

Bangkok workers score 400-baht payday in wage shake-up

3 hours ago
50 foreigners arrested at illegal entertainment complex in Pattaya Pattaya News

50 foreigners arrested at illegal entertainment complex in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops Thailand News

Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops

4 hours ago
Drugged-up Pattaya thief steals mum’s motorbike from next door Pattaya News

Drugged-up Pattaya thief steals mum’s motorbike from next door

4 hours ago
Soldier killed by sniper in Yala raises security concerns South Thailand News

Soldier killed by sniper in Yala raises security concerns

4 hours ago
13 foreign suspects arrested for operating call centre scam (video) Crime News

13 foreign suspects arrested for operating call centre scam (video)

4 hours ago
Chinese gang busted in Pattaya over illegal online lending racket Pattaya News

Chinese gang busted in Pattaya over illegal online lending racket

4 hours ago
Woman survives fall from fourth floor in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Thailand News

Woman survives fall from fourth floor in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

4 hours ago
Bangkok bets big on EV buses in 15 billion baht shake-up Bangkok News

Bangkok bets big on EV buses in 15 billion baht shake-up

4 hours ago
Bust-up! Teen gangs&#8217; turf war ends in crash and clash near Pattaya Pattaya News

Bust-up! Teen gangs’ turf war ends in crash and clash near Pattaya

5 hours ago
Srettha slams Pride tokenism, demands real equality Thailand News

Srettha slams Pride tokenism, demands real equality

5 hours ago
Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing Thailand News

Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
82 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x