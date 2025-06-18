Thai truck driver turns himself in after fatal road rage incident

A 61 year old truck driver turned himself in to police at Thanyaburi Police Station after being involved in a fatal altercation with a 39 year old six-wheel truck driver at the entrance of Kaset Phantharam Temple, in Krathum Baen district, Samut Sakhon province.

The older man, Vasan, reportedly stabbed the younger man, Narongsak Homchan, resulting in his death. The incident was allegedly triggered by road rage, where Vasan claimed Narongsak cut in front of him, inciting his anger. After the stabbing, Vasan discarded his shoes and fled the scene in his 10-wheel truck.

Yesterday, June 17, at approximately 4pm, Police Colonel Sorn Suetrongpanich, the superintendent of Krathum Baen Police Station, together with officials, coordinated the arrest of Vasan, who was wanted under a warrant issued by the Samut Sakhon provincial court for murder and carrying a weapon without cause in public.

Investigations revealed Vasan’s involvement after reviewing CCTV footage, which tracked his escape route. He initially fled to his sister’s house in Pathum Thani before surrendering at Thanyaburi Police Station, where arrangements were made to transfer him back to Krathum Baen Police Station for prosecution.

After Vasan’s surrender, he was taken into custody by Krathum Baen police officers.

Following the incident, Vasan abandoned his truck in a secluded area in Khlong Maduea subdistrict, approximately 5 to 6 kilometres from the crime scene, before seeking refuge with his sister. He then decided to surrender to the police.

Upon Vasan’s arrival at Krathum Baen Police Station, police conducted an hour-long interrogation to record the arrest and then detained him while awaiting further investigation. Vasan admitted the incident stemmed from a road rage encounter on Bang Bon 5 Road.

Both trucks were travelling on the same road; Vasan’s truck was in the middle lane while Narongsak’s was in the left. As they approached a left turn towards Krathum Baen, Vasan indicated to turn left first, but Narongsak overtook and cut in front of him.

Narongsak then reportedly braked suddenly, provoking Vasan’s anger. This led Vasan to stop, honk, and confront Narongsak, resulting in the tragic incident, reported KhaoSod.

During his detention, Vasan declined to speak with reporters but nodded in response to questions about the road rage incident being the cause and shook his head when asked if the act was intentional.