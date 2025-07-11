Tuk tuk and truck drivers summoned after shocking Yaowarat crash

Police summoned both a truck driver and a tuk tuk driver for legal proceedings following the circulation of a viral video showing a shocking collision on Yaowarat Road in Bangkok.

The video, widely shared on Thai social media this week, shows a 10-wheel truck travelling in the middle lane veering into a tuk tuk carrying three passengers.

At the moment of the collision, one of the passengers was seen stepping out of the tuk tuk and being struck by the truck. The man was caught between the truck and the tuk tuk but, fortunately, did not sustain serious injuries and was able to stand and walk away from the scene.

Street food diners nearby were heard screaming in horror. The motorist recording the video, along with his foreign passenger, could be heard swearing in shock, exclaiming, “Oh my God!” and “Oh, f*ck!”

The Thai News Agency later interviewed witnesses, who said that the truck and tuk tuk drivers had been in a heated argument stemming from a traffic dispute. The two vehicles were reportedly squeezing each other for a considerable distance before the incident occurred.

Witnesses also clarified that the passengers in the tuk tuk were, in fact, fellow tuk tuk drivers, not foreign tourists as initially reported by some media outlets. The truck driver did not stop to check on the tuk tuk driver after the collision and instead drove off. (See video below)

Chakkrawat Police Station informed the Thai News Agency that both drivers were summoned for questioning, though it remains unclear what penalties either may face.

A similar road rage incident occurred in Pathum Thani in April, when a BMW driver deliberately rammed into a pickup, forcing it into a traffic barrier and injuring the driver and his wife.

The BMW driver, later revealed to be a local government candidate, claimed the pickup had cut him off near a toll gate and refused to stop. He stated that he chased down the vehicle and caused the crash to force the pickup driver to stop.