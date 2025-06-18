Bangkok police arrest man for abducting, assaulting young girl

Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau officials, including Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and colleagues, ordered the arrest of 21 year old man for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a 13 year old girl. The arrest yesterday, June 17, took place outside a condominium in Bang Na, Bangkok, following incidents on August 12 last year.

Kongkai reportedly engaged with the young girl on Facebook for approximately two weeks before persuading her to join him for a motorcycle ride. The girl, believing the ride to be innocent, agreed.

However, Kongkai took her to a hotel in Samut Prakan where an acquaintance was waiting, and together they allegedly assaulted her.

After the incident, Kongkai’s friend convinced the girl to accompany him to his residence in Chon Buri. The victim managed to contact her mother, who then reported the crime to the police, leading to the arrest and subsequent charges. The investigation is being handled by Khlong Dan Police Station in Samut Prakan.

Loading…

The Metropolitan Police Bureau issued a warning to the public regarding the ease of access to social media for both children and adults. They highlighted the risks posed by online predators seeking to exploit or harm minors.

The public is urged to closely monitor children’s online activities to prevent such dangers. Additionally, the police reminded potential offenders of the severe legal consequences, with penalties up to 20 years in prison for offences involving children under 15 years old, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 22 year old Royal Thai Navy conscript, known as Bank, has been arrested after allegedly impersonating a police informant to lure a 14 year old girl from her home in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province.

On June 8 at approximately 11.30pm, the suspect is said to have threatened the girl with arrest over possessing an e-cigarette, leading her into a banana grove. There, he reportedly attempted to assault her, but she managed to escape after kicking him and returned home with bruises.