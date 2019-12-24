Thai Ponzi scheme investigations wrap up | The Thaiger

Crime
Thai Ponzi scheme investigations wrap up
PHOTO: Bangkok Jack
2019 has been the year of the ‘Ponzi’, unsustainable investment schemes which always end up in the late-comers receiving nothing and losing their investment. Thai media have reported on up to 10 high-profile Ponzi schemes that have crashed leaving Thais losing billions of baht. This is the latest news on three of the current investigations.
Police have handed over a preliminary investigation files into the “Nice Review” and other high-profile Ponzi schemes to the Department of Special Investigation. The scheme cost at least 2,060 investors more than 368 million baht in damages, according to the DSI.
Paisit Wongmuang, the DSI’s director-general, says the department expects to wrap up the ‘Nice Review’ case and have indictments prepared by February 2020.
So far, assets worth 175 million baht have been seized, and a number of suspects have been arrested. The DSI is still encouraging victims to come forward and lodge complaints. The deadline for affected parties in this case to lodge their complaints with the police is this Friday, December 27.
“Only those whose names are included in the investigation file will be entitled to compensation if the court rules to auction the seized assets.”
In related news regarding the Mae Manee Ponzi scheme, involving 3,965 victims and two billion baht in damages.
“The DSI expects to wrap up this case and forward its report to the prosecution by January 8 next year.”
The Anti-Money Laundering Office has seized now assets worth about 56 million baht and interrogated 150 key suspects to date.
Meanwhile a further 91 million baht in assets has been seized in a third high-profile Ponzi scheme investigation, this one known as “Forex 3D.”
“A number of victims in these cases were well aware that they were putting money into fake investments and they even lured friends and acquaintnces into investing in the scams,” Paisit said.
This type of “damaged party” will be treated as suspects in the cases, he said.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Fakes valued at 50 million baht found in raids in Saraburi
PHOTO: INN News
That’s another 50 million baht worth of counterfeits off the streets.
The Department of Special Investigation has seized counterfeit goods in a series of raids, with a street value of around 50 million baht and including some 158,000 items. In this case, the fakes were mostly brand name eyeglasses and clothing accessories. The DSI, Department of Intellectual Property and representatives from Satyapon & Partners IP Law Firm conducted the raid on counterfeit goods including glasses, belts, baseball caps, and other fake goods in Saraburi Province, just north east of the capital.
The DIP uncovered information on a group that was smuggling counterfeit goods into Thailand. They reported that the goods are imported in cargo shipments before they were moved and hidden in 2 warehouses located in Saraburi.
Officials gathered the necessary documents before a search warrant was issued. Counterfeit products are very popular in Thailand. Often the distribution channel is through online shopping such as Facebook , Instagram accounts, LINE and other applications. The products are paid for via bank transfers or credit cards then the product is normally delivered to the customer by post. Fake goods used to be commonly sold in markets across Thailand, including MBK and popular street markets but have moved over to the online domain.
A warrant was issued by the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court to conduct the raids in Saraburi. Officials searched two commercial buildings on December 18. The raids also included representatives of the brands to point out the infringed trademarks on their brand name products.
A total of 18,000 counterfeit products were found in the raids including the discovery of 140,000 eyeglasses without the proper importation documents. Together the search led to 158,000 products.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Man arrested for using Twitter and Thai postal service to sell “ice”
… and not the frozen water stuff.
The Narcotics Control Board has arrested a man for selling “ice,” crystal methamphetamine, using Twitter and shipping the drug by the Thai postal service.
Kriangsak Hadda was arrested with a total 191.6 grams of crystal meth, according to authorities.
Niyom Termsrisuk, the ONCB secretary-general says that this kind of clandestine trade has led to a rapid rise in drug use in Thailand, warning that parents should screen their children’s social media use and be vigilant against drug use.
The ONCB and Thailand’s new cyber police monitor the drug trade through social media and charge around 10 cases per month, according to The Nation.
The ONCB also collaborates with Thailand Post to inspect packages for drugs, and has asked courier services to install CCTV cameras, especially in collection offices. Companies have also been asked to train staff to detect packages from drug smugglers.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Deceased captain from Wednesday’s Phuket boat crash had been the captain in another fatal boat crash
… meanwhile an 18 year old boat boy remains missing.
Whilst the search continued for a missing boat crew, 18 year old Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot, following a speedboat crash on Wednesday late afternoon off Phuket’s east coast, it’s been revealed that the captain of the boat, Surat Mat-osod, was involved in an earlier fatal crash at sea in 2014 off Krabi.
Wednesday’s crash killed Surat, the captain of the “Choksupasarn”, and injured 12 other tourists.
In 2014 Surat’s speedboat collided with a fishing trawler off Krabi. Two South Korean tourists were killed in that incident and dozens more injured. Read the story HERE.
At the time Surat told police… “About 20 minutes after we departed from Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi the sky got very dark and a black plastic bag flew under my seat. I was worried it would fly into the tourists, so I decided to pick it up.”
Surat was charged with recklessness causing death at the time. After serving time in prison, Surat returned to work as a speedboat driver, until his death on Wednesday.
The speedboat, under his care left AA Marina pier on Phuket’s east coast around 10am on Wednesday for a tour of Koh Khai Nok. On the way back it crashed into the motor yacht “Stella” (formerly reported as “Stallion”), steered by Russian captain Alexander Gorbunov. The Russian captain is reported to have given every assistance to the tourists at the scene and ferried many back to shore.
The injured tourists were from Russia, Pakistan, Estonia, Iran, England and Egypt and were being treated at Thalang Hospital. Many have now been released.
The missing crewman’s father says his son had worked on the speedboat for just one month before the incident.
PHOTO: Phuket People's Voice
PHOTO: Deceased boat captain, Surat Mat-osod, was involved in another fatal boat crash five years ago – Kritsada Mueanawong
